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Poster of D4: The Trojan Dog
4.4
Kinoafisha Films D4: The Trojan Dog
4.4

D4: The Trojan Dog

, 1995
D4: The Trojan Dog
Australia, USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of D4: The Trojan Dog
4.4

Synopsis

in a territory infested with cats. a group of mice begin to build a Trojan dog in order to scare them.

Cast

Ric Herbert
Katy Manning
Cosmo Mouse
Robyn Moore
Troy Planet
Director Leonardo Lee
Writer Roddy Lee
Composer Tony King
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Australia / USA
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 1 January 1999
Release date
29 February 2008 Russia 0+
1 January 1999 Australia
29 February 2008 Kazakhstan
29 February 2008 Ukraine
Production Burbank Animation Studios
Also known as
D4: The Trojan Dog, Classic Animations - O Cão de Troia, D4, el perro de Troya, D4: Троянский пёс, Troijan koira, D4 - The Trojan Dog, Animated Classic Gold: D4 - The Trojan Dog

Cartoon rating

4.4
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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