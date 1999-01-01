Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.4
Kinoafisha
Films
D4: The Trojan Dog
4.4
D4: The Trojan Dog
, 1995
D4: The Trojan Dog
Australia, USA / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.4
Synopsis
in a territory infested with cats. a group of mice begin to build a Trojan dog in order to scare them.
Expand
Cast
Ric Herbert
Katy Manning
Cosmo Mouse
Robyn Moore
Troy Planet
Director
Leonardo Lee
Writer
Roddy Lee
Composer
Tony King
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Australia / USA
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
1995
World premiere
1 January 1999
Release date
29 February 2008
Russia
0+
1 January 1999
Australia
29 February 2008
Kazakhstan
29 February 2008
Ukraine
Production
Burbank Animation Studios
Also known as
D4: The Trojan Dog, Classic Animations - O Cão de Troia, D4, el perro de Troya, D4: Троянский пёс, Troijan koira, D4 - The Trojan Dog, Animated Classic Gold: D4 - The Trojan Dog
More
Cartoon rating
4.4
Rate
11
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree