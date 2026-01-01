The Commitments, Camino a la fama, Los Reyes del Ritmo, Группа «Коммитментс», Die Commitments, Gençlik Ateşi, Les commitments, Los Commitments, Loucos pela Fama, Os Commitments, The Commitments - Loucos pela Fama, The Commitments - Oi rokades tou Douvlinou, The Commitments: Loucos pela Fama, The Commitments: Οι ροκάδες του Δουβλίνου, Музика за душата, ザ・コミットメンツ, 追夢者, 追梦者
Jimmy RabbitteDo you not get it, lads? The Irish are the blacks of Europe. And Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland. And the Northside Dubliners are the blacks of Dublin. So say it once, say it loud: I'm black and I'm proud.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.