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Poster of The Commitments
8.0
Kinoafisha Films The Commitments
8.0

The Commitments

, 1991
The Commitments
USA, Great Britain / Comedy, Drama, Musical / 18+
Poster of The Commitments
8.0

Synopsis

When Jimmy Rabbitte wants to start a band, he has open auditions at his house.

Cast

Robert Arkins
Jimmy Rabbitte
Michael Aherne
Steven Clifford
Angeline Ball
Angeline Ball
Imelda Quirke
Maria Doyle Kennedy
Maria Doyle Kennedy
Natalie Murphy
Dave Finnegan
Mickah Wallace
Bronagh Gallagher
Bronagh Gallagher
Bernie McGloughlin
Félim Gormley
Dean Fay
Glen Hansard
Outspan Foster
Dick Massey
Billy Mooney
Johnny Murphy
Joey 'The Lips' Fagan
Director Alan Parker
Writer Dick Clement, Roddy Doyle, Ian La Frenais
Composer Wilson Pickett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 14 August 1991
Release date
14 August 1991 Russia 16+
27 September 1991 Australia
1 November 1991 Finland
28 August 1991 France
17 October 1991 Germany
4 October 1991 Great Britain
17 July 2025 Greece
4 October 1991 Ireland
14 August 1991 Kazakhstan
14 February 1992 Netherlands
13 December 1991 Turkey
14 August 1991 USA
14 August 1991 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,921,072
Production Beacon Communications, Beacon Pictures, Dirty Hands Productions
Also known as
The Commitments, Camino a la fama, Los Reyes del Ritmo, Группа «Коммитментс», Die Commitments, Gençlik Ateşi, Les commitments, Los Commitments, Loucos pela Fama, Os Commitments, The Commitments - Loucos pela Fama, The Commitments - Oi rokades tou Douvlinou, The Commitments: Loucos pela Fama, The Commitments: Οι ροκάδες του Δουβλίνου, Музика за душата, ザ・コミットメンツ, 追夢者, 追梦者

Film rating

8.0
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Commitments

Quotes

Jimmy Rabbitte Do you not get it, lads? The Irish are the blacks of Europe. And Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland. And the Northside Dubliners are the blacks of Dublin. So say it once, say it loud: I'm black and I'm proud.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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