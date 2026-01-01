Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Commitments

Do you not get it, lads? The Irish are the blacks of Europe. And Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland. And the Northside Dubliners are the blacks of Dublin. So say it once, say it loud: I'm black and I'm proud.

Jimmy Rabbitte Do you not get it, lads? The Irish are the blacks of Europe. And Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland. And the Northside Dubliners are the blacks of Dublin. So say it once, say it loud: I'm black and I'm proud.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.