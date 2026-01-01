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Poster of The Return of Superfly
4.5
Kinoafisha Films The Return of Superfly
4.5

The Return of Superfly

, 1990
The Return of Superfly
USA / Drama, Action, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Return of Superfly
4.5

Cast

Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Nate Cabot
Tico Wells
Christopher Curry
Tom Perkins
Carlos Carrasco
Carlos Carrasco
Hector Estrada
Leonard L. Thomas
Joey Maxwell
Luis Antonio Ramos
Manuel
Timothy Stickney
Nathan Purdee
Priest
Nathan Purdee
Priest
Margaret Avery
Francine
Kirk Taylor
Renaldo
David Groh
Inspector Wolinski
Director Sig Shor
Writer Anthony Wisdom
Composer Curtis Mayfield
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 9 November 1990
Release date
9 November 1990 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $610,402
Production Crash Pictures
Also known as
The Return of Superfly, Il ritorno di Superfly, O Regresso de Superfly, Powrót do Nowego Jorku, Superfly visszatér, スーパーフライ（1990）

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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