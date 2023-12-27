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Poster of The Public Eye
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Public Eye
6.5

The Public Eye

, 1992
The Public Eye
USA / Crime, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Public Eye
6.5

Synopsis

A crime photographer gets involved in a conspiracy.

Cast

Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci
Leon Bernstein
Richard Riehle
Officer O'Brien
Richard Schiff
Richard Schiff
Photographer - Thompson Street
Christian Stolte
Christian Stolte
Ambulance Attendant
Jared Harris
Jared Harris
Barbara Hershey
Barbara Hershey
Kay Levitz
Vinny Argiro
Gerry Becker
Bob Gunton
Bob Gunton
Richard Foronjy
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Jerry Adler
Jerry Adler
Director Howard Franklin
Writer Howard Franklin
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 15 September 1992
Release date
4 February 1993 Germany 12
5 February 1993 Great Britain 15
16 October 1994 Hungary 16
16 October 1992 Sweden 15
16 October 1992 USA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,067,917
Production South Side Amusement Company, Weggee Productions
Also known as
The Public Eye, L'oeil public, A Testemunha Ocular, Der Reporter, El ojo público, Gyilkosság villanófényben, La mira indiscreta, Med obeväpnat öga, Occhio indiscreto, Oko javnosti, Paljastava Silmä, Reporter, Repórter Indiscreto, Το μάτι του ρεπόρτερ, Око на обществото, Фотограф

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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