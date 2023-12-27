ProductionSouth Side Amusement Company, Weggee Productions
Also known as
The Public Eye, L'oeil public, A Testemunha Ocular, Der Reporter, El ojo público, Gyilkosság villanófényben, La mira indiscreta, Med obeväpnat öga, Occhio indiscreto, Oko javnosti, Paljastava Silmä, Reporter, Repórter Indiscreto, Το μάτι του ρεπόρτερ, Око на обществото, Фотограф
Film rating
6.5
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Quotes
Kay LevitzIt doesn't matter what people say unless you believe them.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.