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Poster of Winter Cherries 3
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Winter Cherries 3
5.1

Winter Cherries 3

, 1995
Zimnyaya vishnya 3
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Winter Cherries 3
5.1

Synopsis

The main character, whose life seemed to have lost all meaning, suddenly receives an inheritance abroad. This leads to the most unexpected consequences, the most important of which is a new, this time happy, meeting with your beloved.

Cast

Elena Safonova
Elena Safonova
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa Udovichenko
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Viktor Avilov
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Aleksandr Alekseev
(1995)
Tanya Bugaeva
(1995)
Vladimir Yeryomin
Irina Klimova
Director Igor Maslennikov
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 32 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 1 January 1995
Release date
1 January 1995 Russia
Also known as
Zimnyaya vishnya 3, Talvine kirss 3, Winter Cherries 3, Зимняя вишня 3

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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