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5.1
Kinoafisha
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Winter Cherries 3
5.1
Winter Cherries 3
, 1995
Zimnyaya vishnya 3
Russia / Romantic / 18+
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5.1
Synopsis
The main character, whose life seemed to have lost all meaning, suddenly receives an inheritance abroad. This leads to the most unexpected consequences, the most important of which is a new, this time happy, meeting with your beloved.
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Cast
Elena Safonova
Larisa Udovichenko
Nina Ruslanova
Vitali Solomin
Alexander Lenkov
Viktor Avilov
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Aleksandr Alekseev
(1995)
Tanya Bugaeva
(1995)
Vladimir Yeryomin
Irina Klimova
Director
Igor Maslennikov
Composer
Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 32 minutes
Production year
1995
World premiere
1 January 1995
Release date
1 January 1995
Russia
Also known as
Zimnyaya vishnya 3, Talvine kirss 3, Winter Cherries 3, Зимняя вишня 3
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 31 July 2026
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