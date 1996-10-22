Menu
Poster of Night Falls on Manhattan
Poster of Night Falls on Manhattan
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Night Falls on Manhattan

Night Falls on Manhattan

Night Falls On Manhattan 18+


Synopsis

A newly elected district attorney finds himself in the middle of a police corruption investigation that may involve his father and his partner.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 22 October 1996
Release date
22 October 1996 Russia 16+
10 September 1997 France TP
19 June 1997 Germany
22 October 1996 Great Britain
27 February 1998 Greece
16 May 1997 Italy
22 October 1996 Kazakhstan
18 December 1997 Rwanda
15 January 1998 Singapore
21 March 1997 Spain
16 May 1997 USA
22 October 1996 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $9,889,670
Production Paramount Pictures, Spelling Films
Also known as
Night Falls on Manhattan, El lado oscuro de la justicia, Nacht über Manhattan, Dans l'ombre de Manhattan, La nit cau sobre Manhattan, La noche cae sobre Manhattan, La nuit tombe sur Manhattan, Manhattan pimeduses, Manhattanre leszáll az éj, Naktis virš Manheteno, Noaptea în Manhattan, Noc na Manhattanie, Noc na Manhattanu, NY<ニューヨーク>検事局, O Lado Obscuro da Lei, Prove apparenti, Sombras da Lei, Yö saapuu Manhattanille, Βρώμικες υποθέσεις στο Μανχάταν, Ніч над Мангеттеном, Ноћ пада на Менхетн, Ночь над Манхэттеном, Нощ се спуска над Манхатън
Director
Sidney Lumet
Sidney Lumet
Cast
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Shiek Mahmud-Bey
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
6.7 IMDb
Quotes
Sean Casey The two rat-fucks? Rat-fucks! You took money from Harlem's biggest dealer. You committed perjury at his trial. You engaged in a conspiracy to kill him when he wouldn't cough up more dough, and now you're offering to turn in seven other cops in order to save yourself, and you have the nerve to call them rat-fucks? You were a cop, Joe, and now you're garbage! You're nothing!
