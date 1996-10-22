A newly elected district attorney finds himself in the middle of a police corruption investigation that may involve his father and his partner.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 58 minutes
Production year1997
World premiere22 October 1996
Release date
22 October 1996
Russia
16+
10 September 1997
France
TP
19 June 1997
Germany
22 October 1996
Great Britain
27 February 1998
Greece
16 May 1997
Italy
22 October 1996
Kazakhstan
18 December 1997
Rwanda
15 January 1998
Singapore
21 March 1997
Spain
16 May 1997
USA
22 October 1996
Ukraine
MPAAR
Worldwide Gross$9,889,670
ProductionParamount Pictures, Spelling Films
Also known as
Night Falls on Manhattan, El lado oscuro de la justicia, Nacht über Manhattan, Dans l'ombre de Manhattan, La nit cau sobre Manhattan, La noche cae sobre Manhattan, La nuit tombe sur Manhattan, Manhattan pimeduses, Manhattanre leszáll az éj, Naktis virš Manheteno, Noaptea în Manhattan, Noc na Manhattanie, Noc na Manhattanu, NY<ニューヨーク>検事局, O Lado Obscuro da Lei, Prove apparenti, Sombras da Lei, Yö saapuu Manhattanille, Βρώμικες υποθέσεις στο Μανχάταν, Ніч над Мангеттеном, Ноћ пада на Менхетн, Ночь над Манхэттеном, Нощ се спуска над Манхатън
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Sean CaseyThe two rat-fucks? Rat-fucks! You took money from Harlem's biggest dealer. You committed perjury at his trial. You engaged in a conspiracy to kill him when he wouldn't cough up more dough, and now you're offering to turn in seven other cops in order to save yourself, and you have the nerve to call them rat-fucks? You were a cop, Joe, and now you're garbage! You're nothing!