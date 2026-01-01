Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Unknown Pages from the Life of a Scout
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Unknown Pages from the Life of a Scout

Unknown Pages from the Life of a Scout

Neizvestnye stranitsy iz zhizni razvedchika 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

This adventure film deals with a Soviet scout operating behind wartime lines.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 January 1990
Also known as
Neizvestnye stranitsy iz zhizni razvedchika, Unknown Pages from the Life of a Scout, Невідомі сторінки з життя розвідника, Неизвестные страницы из жизни разведчика
Director
Vladimir Chebotaryov
Cast
Andre Aloshine
Bogdan Berzinsh
Yuriy Duvanov
Marina Golub
Marina Golub
Aleksandra Kolkunova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more