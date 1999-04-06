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Poster of Women's Property
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Women's Property
7.1

Women's Property

, 1999
Zhenskaya sobstvennost
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Women's Property
7.1

Cast

Elena Safonova
Elena Safonova
Elizaveta Kamenskaya
Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Andrei Kalinin
Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Sazonov
Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
Raika
Viktor Bychkov
Viktor Bychkov
Igor
Aleksandr Polovtsev
Aleksandr Polovtsev
Yasha
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Kolosov
Amaliya Mordvinova
Amaliya Mordvinova
Dmitriy Meskhiev
Dmitriy Meskhiev
Maksim Mikhaylov
Tatyana Tkach
Tatyana Tkach
Director Dmitriy Meskhiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 6 April 1999
Release date
6 April 1999 Russia 16+
10 March 2005 Kazakhstan
10 March 2005 Ukraine
Also known as
Zhenskaya sobstvennost, Woman's Own, Woman's Property, Женская собственность

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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