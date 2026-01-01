Menu
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 1 January 1992
Release date
1 January 1992 Ukraine
Also known as
Sem sorok, Seven-Forty, Семь сорок, Сім сорок
Cast
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Svetlana Nemolyaeva
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Svetlana Nikolaevna Kryuchkova
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
