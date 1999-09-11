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Poster of Mio viaggio in Italia, Il
8.5
Kinoafisha Films Mio viaggio in Italia, Il
8.5

Mio viaggio in Italia, Il

, 1999
Mio viaggio in Italia, Il
Italy, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Mio viaggio in Italia, Il
8.5

Cast

Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Host
Director Martin Scorsese
Writer Suso Cecchi D'Amico, Raffaele Donato, Kent Jones, Martin Scorsese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / USA
Runtime 4 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 11 September 1999
Release date
11 September 1999 Italy
7 June 2002 USA
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $11,683
Production MediaTrade, Cappa Production, Paso Doble Film S.r.l.
Also known as
Il mio viaggio in Italia, My Voyage to Italy, Mi viaje a Italia, Historia kina włoskiego według Martina Scorsese, Il dolce cinema, Itáliai utazásom, Mano kelione Italijoje, Martin Scorsese - A Minha Viagem a Itália, Meine italienische Reise, Minha Viagem à Itália, Mon voyage en Italie, Safare Man Be Italia, Το ταξίδι μου στην Ιταλία, Мое путешествие по Италии, マーティン・スコセッシ　私のイタリア映画旅行

Film rating

8.5
Rate 15 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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