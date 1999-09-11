ProductionMediaTrade, Cappa Production, Paso Doble Film S.r.l.
Also known as
Il mio viaggio in Italia, My Voyage to Italy, Mi viaje a Italia, Historia kina włoskiego według Martina Scorsese, Il dolce cinema, Itáliai utazásom, Mano kelione Italijoje, Martin Scorsese - A Minha Viagem a Itália, Meine italienische Reise, Minha Viagem à Itália, Mon voyage en Italie, Safare Man Be Italia, Το ταξίδι μου στην Ιταλία, Мое путешествие по Италии, マーティン・スコセッシ 私のイタリア映画旅行
Film rating
8.5
Rate15 votes
8.2IMDb
Quotes
HostWhat was important was that, for the first time, illusion took a backseat to reality.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.