Synopsis

The Nativity of Mary, from Joseph's point of view.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993 Italy
30 April 1997 Spain
Production Filmauro
Also known as
Per amore, solo per amore, For Love, Only for Love, Por amor, sólo por amor
Director
Giovanni Veronesi
Cast
Diego Abatantuono
Diego Abatantuono
Ugo Conti
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Mariangela D'Abbraccio
Renato De Carmine
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
