1 poster
Per amore, solo per amore
Per amore, solo per amore
Per amore, solo per amore
18+
History
Synopsis
The Nativity of Mary, from Joseph's point of view.
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
1993
World premiere
1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993
Italy
30 April 1997
Spain
Production
Filmauro
Also known as
Per amore, solo per amore, For Love, Only for Love, Por amor, sólo por amor
Director
Giovanni Veronesi
Cast
Diego Abatantuono
Ugo Conti
Penelope Cruz
Mariangela D'Abbraccio
Renato De Carmine
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Per amore, solo per amore
6.1
Twice Upon a Yesterday
(1998)
4.8
Don Juan
(1998)
5.4
Not Love, Just Frenzy
(1996)
5.6
Brujas
(1996)
5.2
La Celestina
(1996)
5.5
Entre rojas
(1995)
5.4
Alegre ma non troppo
(1994)
6.5
Todo es mentira
(1994)
4.7
The Greek Labyrinth
(1993)
5.1
The Rebel
(1993)
Film rating
5.8
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
