Moskal-magician

Moskal-magician 18+
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 1 January 1995
Release date
1 January 1995 Ukraine
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Moskal-charivnyk, Москаль-чарівник
Director
Nikolay Zaseev-Rudenko
Cast
Ruslana Pysanka
Bohdan Beniuk
Aleksandr Bondarenko
Georgy Drozd
Similar films for Moskal-magician
Brave Guys 4.2
Brave Guys (1993)
Poyezdka cherez gorod 5.9
Poyezdka cherez gorod (1979)
Zaporozhets behind Dunai 0.0
Zaporozhets behind Dunai (2007)
Agape 6.0
Agape (1988)
Somyy marshrut 7.1
Somyy marshrut (1997)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
