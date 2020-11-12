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Poster of Christopher Columbus: The Discovery
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Christopher Columbus: The Discovery
4.5

Christopher Columbus: The Discovery

, 1992
Christopher Columbus: The Discovery
USA, Great Britain, Spain / History, Biography, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Christopher Columbus: The Discovery
4.5

Synopsis

Genoese navigator overcomes intrigue in the court of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain and gains financing for his expedition to the East Indies.

Cast

Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Tomas de Torquemada
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
King Ferdinand
Georges Corraface
Christopher Columbus
Rachel Ward
Queen Isabella of Castille
Robert Davi
Robert Davi
Martin Pinzon
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Beatriz
Oliver Cotton
Harana
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Alvaro Harana
Mathieu Carrière
King John
Manuel de Blas
Vicente Pinzon
Director John Glen
Writer Mario Puzo, John Briley, Cary Bates
Composer Cliff Eidelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain / Spain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1992
World premiere 20 August 1992
Release date
20 August 1992 Russia 12+
15 April 2010 Germany
1 June 2004 Greece
20 August 1992 Kazakhstan
21 August 1992 USA
20 August 1992 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $8,251,071
Production Christopher Columbus Productions, Quinto Centenario
Also known as
Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, Christophe Colomb: La découverte, Cristóbal Colón: el descubrimiento, Christopher Columbus - äventyraren, Christopher Columbus - den store eventyrer, Christopher Columbus - Der Entdecker, Christopher Columbus: Eventyreren, Cristoforo Colombo: la scoperta, Cristóvão Colombo: A Aventura do Descobrimento, Cristóvão Colombo: A Descoberta, Hristoforos Kolomvos: I anakalypsi tis Amerikis, Keşif, Kolumb odkrywca, Kolumbus - seikkailijoista suurin, Kolumbus seikkailijoista suurin, Kolumbusz, a felfedező, The discovery, Χριστόφορος Κολόμβος: Η ανακάλυψη της Αμερικής, Христофор Колумб: История открытий, Христофор Колумб. История открытий

Film rating

4.5
Rate 15 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Christopher Columbus: The Discovery

Quotes

Christopher Columbus [to the Torquemada, the Grand Inquisitor] I recall our blessed Lord said: here is a new commandment I give to you. That you love one another as I loved you. Surely it is not blasphemy to take that message to the shores of Africa or across the ocean sea.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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