Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Christopher Columbus: The Discovery

I recall our blessed Lord said: here is a new commandment I give to you. That you love one another as I loved you. Surely it is not blasphemy to take that message to the shores of Africa or across the ocean sea.

[to the Torquemada, the Grand Inquisitor]

Christopher Columbus [to the Torquemada, the Grand Inquisitor] I recall our blessed Lord said: here is a new commandment I give to you. That you love one another as I loved you. Surely it is not blasphemy to take that message to the shores of Africa or across the ocean sea.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.