ProductionChristopher Columbus Productions, Quinto Centenario
Also known as
Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, Christophe Colomb: La découverte, Cristóbal Colón: el descubrimiento, Christopher Columbus - äventyraren, Christopher Columbus - den store eventyrer, Christopher Columbus - Der Entdecker, Christopher Columbus: Eventyreren, Cristoforo Colombo: la scoperta, Cristóvão Colombo: A Aventura do Descobrimento, Cristóvão Colombo: A Descoberta, Hristoforos Kolomvos: I anakalypsi tis Amerikis, Keşif, Kolumb odkrywca, Kolumbus - seikkailijoista suurin, Kolumbus seikkailijoista suurin, Kolumbusz, a felfedező, The discovery, Χριστόφορος Κολόμβος: Η ανακάλυψη της Αμερικής, Христофор Колумб: История открытий, Христофор Колумб. История открытий
Christopher Columbus[to the Torquemada, the Grand Inquisitor]I recall our blessed Lord said: here is a new commandment I give to you. That you love one another as I loved you. Surely it is not blasphemy to take that message to the shores of Africa or across the ocean sea.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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