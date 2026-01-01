Menu
Poster of Love Day
5.3 IMDb Rating: 5.2
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Love Day

Love Day

Love Day 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 5 December 1990
Release date
5 December 1990 USSR
Production Alan, Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Den lyubvi, Day of love, День любви
Director
Aleksandr Polynnikov
Cast
Sergey Chernov
Andrei Boltnev
Sergey Gazarov
Andrey Smolyakov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
