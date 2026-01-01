Menu
5.3
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Love Day
Love Day
18+
Action
Thriller
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
5 December 1990
Release date
5 December 1990
USSR
Production
Alan, Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Den lyubvi, Day of love, День любви
Director
Aleksandr Polynnikov
Cast
Sergey Chernov
Andrei Boltnev
Sergey Gazarov
Andrey Smolyakov
5.3
5.2
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
