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Poster of Treasure Island
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Treasure Island
5.3

Treasure Island

, 1999
Treasure Island
USA / Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of Treasure Island
5.3

Synopsis

An adaptation of the Robert Lewis Stevenson adventure classic, in which a young boy sets off on a voyage armed with a map to buried treasure.

Cast

Sarah Holland
The Strumpet
Pax Lohan
Gran
Antony Booth
Chief Revenue Officer
Christopher Benjamin
Squire Trelawney
Malcolm Stoddard
Captain Smollet
Kevin Zegers
Kevin Zegers
Jim Hawkins
David Robb
Doctor Livesey
Jake Fry
Morgan
Dermot Keaney
Israel Hands
Cody Palance
Blind Pew
Director Peter Rowe
Writer Peter Rowe, Robert Louis Stevenson
Composer Neil Smolar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 1 January 1999
Release date
17 June 2001 Russia 0+
17 June 2001 Kazakhstan
1 January 1999 USA
17 June 2001 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Contre Films, Fries Film Group, Isle of Man Film Commission
Also known as
Treasure Island, La isla del tesoro, A Ilha do Tesouro, Aarete saar, Die Schatzinsel, Kincses sziget, L'ile au trésor, L'île au trésor, L'île fantastique, L'isola del tesoro, Ostrov pokladov, Ostrov pokladů, Wyspa skarbów, Остров сокровищ, Островът на съкровищата, Schrecken der Karibik

Film rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Long John Silver [Jim is being tattooed] Och, that's a fine tattoo, Jim. It's a sign you're now truly a gentleman of fortune like the rest of us, eh?
Jim Hawkins Gentleman of fortune? Doesn't that mean a pirate?
Long John Silver Ah, pirate, Jim... now the word's a tricky one. For instance, here, who'd be the pirates? The men who worked their way across this treasure cruise and simply wanted their... their fair share of it or men like the Squire and the Captain who stole a treasure chart from a lad who was given it and then betrayed him out of his share of it? Now mayn't they be the ones that should be called pirates?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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