Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
6.4

Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?

, 1998
Ne poslat li nam... gontsa?
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
6.4

Cast

Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Lyuba
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Mad man
Olga Budina
Olga Budina
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Yakov
Leonid Yakubovich
Leonid Yakubovich
Self
Raisa Ryazanova
Raisa Ryazanova
Mikhail Yevdokimov
Mikhail Yevdokimov
Ivan Dergunov
Pyotr Merkuryev
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Old woman
Yuriy Duvanov
Yuriy Duvanov
Boris Kamorzin
Boris Kamorzin
Sergey Rubeko
Sergey Rubeko
Director Valeri Chikov
Writer Ivan Kiasashvili, Valeri Chikov
Composer Konstantin Shevelyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 6 July 1998
Release date
6 July 1998 Russia 12+
Also known as
Ne poslat li nam... gontsa?, Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?, Не послать ли нам... гонца?

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?

Don't Play the Fool
Don't Play the Fool Comedy, Drama, Adventure
1997, Russia
6.0
Pro biznesmena Fomu
Pro biznesmena Fomu Comedy, Drama
1993, Russia
6.0
Ne zhdali, ne gadali
Ne zhdali, ne gadali Comedy
1982, USSR
5.0
Nochnoy gost
Nochnoy gost Drama
1958, USSR
7.0
Gorod s utra do polunochi
Gorod s utra do polunochi Drama
1976, USSR
6.0
Dom na dyunakh
Dom na dyunakh Adventure
1984, USSR
6.0
Nedetskiy dom
Nedetskiy dom Drama
2021, Russia
6.0
The Sky Is Beyond the Clouds
The Sky Is Beyond the Clouds Drama
1973, USSR
6.0
Lichnaya zhizn korolevy
Lichnaya zhizn korolevy Comedy
1993, Russia
3.0
Истории одного подъезда
Истории одного подъезда Drama, Comedy
2015, Russia
0.0
We will wait, come back
We will wait, come back Drama
1981, USSR
5.0
The Funeral Party
The Funeral Party Comedy
2007, Russia
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more