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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
6.4
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?
, 1998
Ne poslat li nam... gontsa?
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Adventure / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
6.4
Cast
Irina Rozanova
Lyuba
Igor Yasulovich
Mad man
Olga Budina
Lev Durov
Yakov
Leonid Yakubovich
Self
Raisa Ryazanova
Mikhail Yevdokimov
Ivan Dergunov
Pyotr Merkuryev
Lyubov Sokolova
Old woman
Yuriy Duvanov
Boris Kamorzin
Sergey Rubeko
Director
Valeri Chikov
Writer
Ivan Kiasashvili
,
Valeri Chikov
Composer
Konstantin Shevelyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1998
World premiere
6 July 1998
Release date
6 July 1998
Russia
12+
Also known as
Ne poslat li nam... gontsa?, Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger?, Не послать ли нам... гонца?
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Quotes
Yakov
Kyshimyshi. Fried nails.
Showtimes
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