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Poster of Desperado
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Desperado
7.5

Desperado

, 1995
Desperado
USA, Mexico / Thriller, Drama, Action, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Desperado
7.5

Synopsis

A gunslinger is embroiled in a war with a local drug runner.

Cast

Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
El Mariachi
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Carolina
Joaquim de Almeida
Joaquim de Almeida
Bucho
Cheech Marin
Cheech Marin
Short Bartender
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Buscemi
Carlos Gómez
Right Hand
Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino
Pick-up Guy
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Navajas
Tito Larriva
Tavo
Angel Aviles
Zamira
Director Robert Rodriguez
Writer Robert Rodriguez
Composer Los Lobos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1995
Online premiere 3 February 2035
World premiere 25 May 1995
Release date
25 August 1995 Russia 16+
7 September 1995 Australia
25 August 1995 Brazil
23 November 1995 Czechia
25 August 1995 Denmark 15
15 December 1995 Estonia
27 September 1995 France
30 November 1995 Germany
9 February 1996 Great Britain
22 February 1996 Hungary
23 February 1996 Ireland
9 February 1996 Italy
25 August 1995 Kazakhstan
23 November 1995 Netherlands
29 September 1995 Portugal
25 August 1995 Romania 18+
8 February 1996 Slovakia 15
9 December 1995 South Korea 18
19 September 1995 Spain 18
25 August 1995 USA
25 August 1995 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $25,406,386
Production Columbia Pictures, Los Hooligans Productions
Also known as
Desperado, La balada del pistolero, Pistolero, Десперадо, デスペラード, A Balada do Pistoleiro, Desperaado, El Mariachi 2, Kẻ Liều Mạng, Robert Rodriguez: Desperado, Ντεσπεράντο, Відчайдушний, Отчаянный, डेस्पेराडो, 杀人三部曲, 英雄不流淚, El Mariachi, El Mariachi 2 - Desperado, 데스페라도

Film rating

7.5
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Pick-up Guy [sitting at the counter inside the Tarasco Bar] This reminds me of a joke. This guy comes into a bar, walks up to the bartender. Says, "Bartender, I got me a bet for you. I'm gonna bet you $300 that I can piss into that glass over there and not spill a single, solitary drop." The bartender looks. I mean, we're talking, like, this glass is like a good ten feet away. He says, "Now wait, let me get this strait. You're tryin' to tell me you'll bet me $300 that you can piss, standing over here, way over there into that glass, and not spill a single drop?" Customer looks up and says, "That's right." Bartender says, "Young man, you got a bet." The guy goes, "Okay, here we go. Here we go." Pulls out his thing. He's lookin' at the glass, man. He's thinkin' about the glass. He's thinkin' about the glass. Glass. He's thinkin' about the glass, glass. Thinkin' about his dick. Dick, glass, dick, glass, dick, glass, dick, glass, dick, glass, dick, glass, dick, glass. And then, *foosh*, he lets it rip. And he-he's pisses all over the place, man. He's pissin' on the bar. He pissin' on the stools, on the floor, on the phone, on the bartender! He's pissing everywhere *except* the fucking glass! Right? Okay. So, bartender, he's laughing his fuckin' ass off. He's $300 richer. He's like, "Ha, ha, ha, ha!" Piss dripping off his face. "Ha, ha, ha, ha!" He says, "You fucking idiot, man! You got it in everything except the glass! You owe me $300 punta." Guy goes, "Excuse me just one-one little second." Goes in the back of the bar. In back, there's a couple of guys playing pool. He walks over to them. Comes back to the bar. Goes, "Here you go, Mr. Bartender, 300." And the bartender's like, "What the fuck are you so happy about? You just lost $300, idiot!" The guy says, "Well, see those guys over there? I just bet them $500 a piece that I could piss on your bar, piss on your floor, piss on your phone, and piss on you, and not only would you not be mad about it, you'd be happy."
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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