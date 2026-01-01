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Poster of Getting Any?
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Getting Any?
6.2

Getting Any?

, 1994
Minnâ-yatteruka!
Japan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Getting Any?
6.2

Cast

Dankan
Asao
Moeko Ezawa
Hakuryu
Tokie Hidari
Asao's Mother
Takeshi Kitano
Takeshi Kitano
Akiji Kobayashi
Chief of World Defence Force
Shinsuke Yamane
Swordsman
Tetsuya Yûki
Akaiwa
Takechiyo Maeda
Opposing Executive
Takaya Shimoyama
Opposing Executive
Eiji Minakata
Opposing Boss
Ren Osugi
Assassin Teacher
Director Takeshi Kitano
Writer Takeshi Kitano
Composer Senji Horiuchi, Hidehiko Koike
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 1 November 1994
Release date
14 January 2002 Russia
15 August 2001 France
11 February 1995 Japan
6 August 2004 South Korea
Production Office Kitano, Bandai Visual Company
Also known as
Minna - yatteru ka!, Getting Any?, Minnâ-yatteruka!, Bármi más?, Czy wreszcie coś osiągniesz?, Estás-te a Safar?, Modu hago itseubnigga, Θα πάρετε κάτι;, Снял кого-нибудь?, みんな〜やってるか!, 性愛狂想曲, Снял кого-нибудь, 北野武狂想曲, 性爱狂想曲

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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