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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Getting Any?
6.2
Getting Any?
, 1994
Minnâ-yatteruka!
Japan / Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
6.2
Cast
Dankan
Asao
Moeko Ezawa
Hakuryu
Tokie Hidari
Asao's Mother
Takeshi Kitano
Akiji Kobayashi
Chief of World Defence Force
Shinsuke Yamane
Swordsman
Tetsuya Yûki
Akaiwa
Takechiyo Maeda
Opposing Executive
Takaya Shimoyama
Opposing Executive
Eiji Minakata
Opposing Boss
Ren Osugi
Assassin Teacher
Director
Takeshi Kitano
Writer
Takeshi Kitano
Composer
Senji Horiuchi
,
Hidehiko Koike
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
1 November 1994
Release date
14 January 2002
Russia
15 August 2001
France
11 February 1995
Japan
6 August 2004
South Korea
Production
Office Kitano, Bandai Visual Company
Also known as
Minna - yatteru ka!, Getting Any?, Minnâ-yatteruka!, Bármi más?, Czy wreszcie coś osiągniesz?, Estás-te a Safar?, Modu hago itseubnigga, Θα πάρετε κάτι;, Снял кого-нибудь?, みんな〜やってるか!, 性愛狂想曲, Снял кого-нибудь, 北野武狂想曲, 性爱狂想曲
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Man In Car
Tell me, miss - do you know about... car sex?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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