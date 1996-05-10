ProductionCiBy 2000, Channel Four Films, Thin Man Films
Also known as
Secrets & Lies, Secretos y mentiras, Hemligheter & lögner, Segredos e Mentiras, Tajne i laži, Tajnosti a lži, Hemmeligheder og løgne, Hemmeligheter og løgner, Himitsu to Uso, Lügen und Geheimnisse, Mystika & psemata, Mystika kai psemata, Paslaptys ir melagystės, Salaisuuksia & valheita, Salaisuuksia ja valheita, Secrete și Minciuni, Secrets, Secrets and Lies, Secrets et mensonges, Secrets i mentides, Segreti e bugie, Sekrety i kłamstwa, Sırlar ve yalanlar, Skrivnosti in laži, Titkok és hazugságok, Μυστικά και ψέματα, Таємниці та брехня, Тайни и лъжи, Тайны и ложь, 秘密と嘘, 秘密与谎言, 秘密與謊言
MauriceSecrets and lies! We're all in pain! Why can't we share our pain? I've spent my entire life trying to make people happy, and the three people I love the most in the world hate each other's guts, and I'm in the middle! I can't take it anymore!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.