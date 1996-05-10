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Poster of Secrets & Lies
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Secrets & Lies
8.0

Secrets & Lies

, 1996
Secrets & Lies
France, Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Secrets & Lies
8.0

Synopsis

A successful black woman discovers that her birth mother is a underprivileged white woman, but the woman denies it. As emotions run high, everyone's secrets are exposed.

Cast

Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
Phyllis Logan
Phyllis Logan
Brenda Blethyn
Claire Rushbrook
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Elizabeth Berrington
Elizabeth Berrington
Director Mike Leigh
Writer Mike Leigh
Composer Andrew Dickson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 1996
Online premiere 21 January 2022
World premiere 10 May 1996
Release date
10 May 1996 Russia 16+
27 February 1997 Argentina
5 September 1996 Australia
18 September 1996 Belgium
15 November 1996 Brazil
27 September 1996 Canada
29 January 1998 Czechia
11 October 1996 Denmark
11 October 1996 Finland
18 September 1996 France
12 September 1996 Germany
24 May 1996 Great Britain
6 December 1996 Greece
12 December 1996 Hungary
7 June 1996 Ireland
5 December 1996 Italy
21 December 1996 Japan
10 May 1996 Kazakhstan
16 May 1997 Mexico
5 December 1996 Netherlands
7 March 1997 Poland
16 November 2018 Portugal
26 February 2010 Serbia
27 July 1996 Singapore
3 September 1998 Slovakia
21 September 1996 South Korea 15
3 October 1996 Spain
30 August 1996 Sweden
24 January 2025 Taiwan
7 March 1997 Turkey
24 May 1996 USA
10 May 1996 Ukraine
6 March 1997 Uruguay
17 December 1997 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $13,417,292
Production CiBy 2000, Channel Four Films, Thin Man Films
Also known as
Secrets & Lies, Secretos y mentiras, Hemligheter & lögner, Segredos e Mentiras, Tajne i laži, Tajnosti a lži, Hemmeligheder og løgne, Hemmeligheter og løgner, Himitsu to Uso, Lügen und Geheimnisse, Mystika & psemata, Mystika kai psemata, Paslaptys ir melagystės, Salaisuuksia & valheita, Salaisuuksia ja valheita, Secrete și Minciuni, Secrets, Secrets and Lies, Secrets et mensonges, Secrets i mentides, Segreti e bugie, Sekrety i kłamstwa, Sırlar ve yalanlar, Skrivnosti in laži, Titkok és hazugságok, Μυστικά και ψέματα, Таємниці та брехня, Тайни и лъжи, Тайны и ложь, 秘密と嘘, 秘密与谎言, 秘密與謊言

Film rating

8.0
Rate 15 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Maurice Secrets and lies! We're all in pain! Why can't we share our pain? I've spent my entire life trying to make people happy, and the three people I love the most in the world hate each other's guts, and I'm in the middle! I can't take it anymore!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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