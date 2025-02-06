Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Four Days in September
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Four Days in September
7.4

Four Days in September

, 1997
O Que é Isso, Companheiro?
Brazil / Action, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Four Days in September
7.4

Synopsis

Fernando, a journalist, and his friend César join terrorist group MR8 in order to fight Brazilian dictatorial regime during the late sixties. Cesare, however, is wounded and captured during a bank hold up. Fernando then decides to kidnap the American ambassador in Brazil and ask for the release of fifteen political prisoners in exchange for his life.

Cast

Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin
Charles Burke Elbrick
Fernanda Torres
Fernanda Torres
Maria
Pedro Cardoso
Paulo
Matheus Nachtergaele
Jonas
Caio Junqueira
Julio
Selton Mello
Caroline Kava
Fisher Stevens
Fisher Stevens
Fernanda Montenegro
Fernanda Montenegro
Milton Gonçalves
Milton Gonçalves
Othon Bastos
Alessandra Negrini
Director Bruno Barreto
Writer Fernando Gabeira, Leopoldo Serran
Composer Stewart Copeland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 19 April 1997
Release date
1 October 1997 USA R
Worldwide Gross $397,517
Production Columbia Pictures Television Trading Company, Filmes do Equador, Luiz Carlos Barreto Produções Cinematográficas
Also known as
O Que é Isso, Companheiro?, Four Days in September, Cuatro días en septiembre, 4 dage i september, 4 Days in September, 4 giorni a settembre, 4 jours en septembre, 4 meres tou Septemvri, 4 zile în septembrie, Arba'a Yamim B'September, Cuatro días de septiembre, Cztery dni we wrześniu, Fire dage i september, Fire dager i september, Fyra dagar i september, Merhaba yoldaş, Négy nap szeptemberben, Quatre jours en septembre, Syyskuun neljä päivää, Vier Tage im September, Чeтири дни през септември, Чeтыре дня в сентябре, クアトロ・ディアス, 九月的某四天

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more