Fernando, a journalist, and his friend César join terrorist group MR8 in order to fight Brazilian dictatorial regime during the late sixties. Cesare, however, is wounded and captured during a bank hold up. Fernando then decides to kidnap the American ambassador in Brazil and ask for the release of fifteen political prisoners in exchange for his life.
ProductionColumbia Pictures Television Trading Company, Filmes do Equador, Luiz Carlos Barreto Produções Cinematográficas
Also known as
O Que é Isso, Companheiro?, Four Days in September, Cuatro días en septiembre, 4 dage i september, 4 Days in September, 4 giorni a settembre, 4 jours en septembre, 4 meres tou Septemvri, 4 zile în septembrie, Arba'a Yamim B'September, Cuatro días de septiembre, Cztery dni we wrześniu, Fire dage i september, Fire dager i september, Fyra dagar i september, Merhaba yoldaş, Négy nap szeptemberben, Quatre jours en septembre, Syyskuun neljä päivää, Vier Tage im September, Чeтири дни през септември, Чeтыре дня в сентябре, クアトロ・ディアス, 九月的某四天
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 6 February 2025
Quotes
[about Maria, the leader of MR-8]
Fernando GabeiraShe either wants to fuck me or fuck me over.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.