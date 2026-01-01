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3.7
Kinoafisha
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Plachu vperyod!
3.7
Plachu vperyod!
, 1999
Plachu vperyod!
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.7
Cast
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Raspyatov, an actor
Kseniya Rappoport
Natusya, a beginning actress
Larisa Luppian
Polina Raspyatova, an actress
Natalya Danilova
Olimpiada Andreyevna, a multimillionaire
Director
Viktor Titov
Writer
Nadezhda Ptushkina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
1999
Also known as
Plachu vperyod!, I Pay in Advance!, Плачу вперёд!
More
Film rating
3.7
Rate
10
votes
4.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
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