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Poster of Plachu vperyod!
3.7
Kinoafisha Films Plachu vperyod!
3.7

Plachu vperyod!

, 1999
Plachu vperyod!
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Plachu vperyod!
3.7

Cast

Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Raspyatov, an actor
Kseniya Rappoport
Kseniya Rappoport
Natusya, a beginning actress
Larisa Luppian
Polina Raspyatova, an actress
Natalya Danilova
Natalya Danilova
Olimpiada Andreyevna, a multimillionaire
Director Viktor Titov
Writer Nadezhda Ptushkina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1999
Also known as
Plachu vperyod!, I Pay in Advance!, Плачу вперёд!

Film rating

3.7
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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