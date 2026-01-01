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Poster of Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
6.9

Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?

, 1990
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
6.9

Cast

Svetlana Stepchenko
Curly hedgehog
Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Dad the hedgehog
Zinaida Naryshkina
Crow
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Hedgehog mom
Director Mikhail Kamenetskiy
Writer Tamara Chuganova, Zaure Nurumbetova
Composer Igor Kosmachyov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1990
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?, Must the Hedgehog Be Prickly, Ёжик должен быть колючим?, Peab siil olema okkaline

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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