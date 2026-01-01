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6.9
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Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
6.9
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
, 1990
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Svetlana Stepchenko
Curly hedgehog
Vsevolod Larionov
Dad the hedgehog
Zinaida Naryshkina
Crow
Liya Akhedzhakova
Hedgehog mom
Director
Mikhail Kamenetskiy
Writer
Tamara Chuganova
,
Zaure Nurumbetova
Composer
Igor Kosmachyov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1990
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Yozhik dolzhen byt kolyuchim?, Must the Hedgehog Be Prickly, Ёжик должен быть колючим?, Peab siil olema okkaline
More
Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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