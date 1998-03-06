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Poster of L'ultimo Capodanno
5.3
Kinoafisha Films L'ultimo Capodanno
5.3

L'ultimo Capodanno

, 1998
Ultimo capodanno, L'
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of L'ultimo Capodanno
5.3

Cast

Max Mazzotta
Max Mazzotta
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Giuseppe Fiorello
Marco Giallini
Marco Giallini
Claudio Santamaria
Claudio Santamaria
Alessandro Haber
Alessandro Haber
Director Marco Risi
Writer Niccolò Ammaniti, Marco Risi
Composer Andrea Rocca
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 6 March 1998
Release date
6 March 1998 Italy
10 October 1998 USA
Production Sorpasso Film, Istituto Luce, Cinecittà
Also known as
L'ultimo capodanno, The Last New Year's Eve, Az utolsó szilveszter, Die entfesselte Silvesternacht, Kapritsia tis nyhtas, Noworoczny koniec świata, O Último Fim de Ano, The Last Night (La última noche), Καπρίτσια της νύχτας, Праздника не будет, Свята не буде, モニカ・ベルッチ　ジュリア

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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