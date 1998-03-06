Similar films for L'ultimo Capodanno
Pleasure (And Its Little Inconveniences) Drama
1998, France / Belgium
5.0
Film locations of Ostinato destino Drama
1992, Italy
5.0
The Stone Council Drama, Thriller
2006, France
5.0
Remember Me, My Love Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
6.0
Stressati Comedy, Drama
1997, Italy
5.0
The Better Angels Drama, Biography, History
2014, USA
6.0
Reality Comedy, Drama
2012, Italy / France
6.0
Franck Spadone Thriller
2000, France
4.0
Like a Fish Out of Water Thriller
1999, France
5.0
Compromis Short, Comedy
1998, France
6.0
Mauvais Genre Comedy
1997, France
5.0
The Star Maker Drama, Romantic
1995, Italy
7.0