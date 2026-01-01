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Poster of Proof
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Proof
7.2

Proof

, 1991
Proof
Australia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Proof
7.2

Synopsis

The life of a blind photographer who is looked after by a housekeeper is disrupted by the arrival of an agreeable restaurant worker.

Cast

Hugo Weaving
Hugo Weaving
Martin
Geneviève Picot
Celia
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Andy
Heather Mitchell
Mother
Daniel Pollock
Punk
Jeffrey Walker
Jeffrey Walker
Young Martin
Frankie J. Holden
Brian
Frank Gallacher
Vet
Saskia Post
Waitress
Belinda Davey
Doctor
Director Jocelyn Moorhouse
Writer Jocelyn Moorhouse
Composer Not Drowning Waving
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 15 May 1991
Release date
15 August 1991 Australia
20 November 1991 France
4 June 1992 Germany
29 November 1991 Great Britain 15
21 February 1992 Netherlands
10 June 1993 Portugal
7 February 1992 Sweden
30 November 2012 Taiwan
19 March 1992 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $525,205
Production House & Moorhouse Films, The Australian Film Commission, Film Victoria
Also known as
Proof, La prueba, A Prova, A Última Prova, Bizonyíték, Blint bevis, Dokaz, Dowód, Istantanee, La preuve, Proof - Blindes Vertrauen, Proof - Der Beweis, Sokeat todisteet, Με τα μάτια του έρωτα, Доказ, Доказателство, Доказательство, 情如物證, 위험한 선택, 프루프

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Doctor You've been blind all your life.
Martin I know.
Doctor What were you doing driving a car?
Martin I forgot.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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