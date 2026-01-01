ProductionHouse & Moorhouse Films, The Australian Film Commission, Film Victoria
Also known as
Proof, La prueba, A Prova, A Última Prova, Bizonyíték, Blint bevis, Dokaz, Dowód, Istantanee, La preuve, Proof - Blindes Vertrauen, Proof - Der Beweis, Sokeat todisteet, Με τα μάτια του έρωτα, Доказ, Доказателство, Доказательство, 情如物證, 위험한 선택, 프루프
Film rating
7.2
Rate15 votes
7.2IMDb
Stills
Quotes
DoctorYou've been blind all your life.
MartinI know.
DoctorWhat were you doing driving a car?
MartinI forgot.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.