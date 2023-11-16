Kick-box champion David Sloan arrives in Rio de Janeiro for an exhibition fight. He and mentor Xian take pity on Brazilian rascal Marcos Coasta, an urchin who offers guide services but routinely steals from tourists for himself and his older sister Isabella. David is shocked when he sees how his Argentinian opponent Marcelo needlessly abuses a courteous local sparing partner. That's the doing of his evil US manager, Lane. He has nasty plans to force David to cheat and runs a white slavery racket.
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Film rating
4.2
Rate10 votes
4.3IMDb
Updated 16 November 2023
Stills
Quotes
XianRemember, the body and the mind do not always travel together.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.