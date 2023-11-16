Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Only the Brave: The Art of War
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Only the Brave: The Art of War
4.2

Only the Brave: The Art of War

, 1992
Kickboxer 3: The Art of War
USA / Action, Sport, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Only the Brave: The Art of War
4.2

Synopsis

Kick-box champion David Sloan arrives in Rio de Janeiro for an exhibition fight. He and mentor Xian take pity on Brazilian rascal Marcos Coasta, an urchin who offers guide services but routinely steals from tourists for himself and his older sister Isabella. David is shocked when he sees how his Argentinian opponent Marcelo needlessly abuses a courteous local sparing partner. That's the doing of his evil US manager, Lane. He has nasty plans to force David to cheat and runs a white slavery racket.

Cast

Sasha Mitchell
Sasha Mitchell
David Sloan
Dennis Chan
Xian
Milton Gonçalves
Milton Gonçalves
Sergeant
Richard Comar
Lane
Noah Verduzco
Marcos
Alethea Miranda
Isabella
Ricardo Petráglia
Alberto
Gracindo Júnior
Pete
Miguel Oniga
Marcelo
Lolô Souza Pinto
Margarida
Director Rick King
Writer Dennis A. Pratt
Composer Harry Manfredini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 11 June 1992
Release date
23 October 1992 Brazil 16
11 June 1992 USA R
Production Kings Road Entertainment, MPC Filmes
Also known as
Kickboxer 3: The Art of War, Kickboxer 3, Duro a morire, Karate Tiger 6 - Entscheidung in Rio, Karate Tiger VI - Entscheidung in Rio, Kickboxer 3 - Mani di pietra, Kickboxer 3: A Arte da Guerra, Kickboxer 3: A küzdés művészete, Kickboxer 3: Sztuka walki, Kickboxer 3: Trafic à Rio, Kickboxer III - Dödande slag, Kickboxer III: El arte de la guerra, Kickboxer III: The Art of War, Kickpoksija 3, Kral Boksör, Only the Brave: The Art of War, Кикбоксер 3: Искусство войны, Кікбоксер 3: Мистецтво війни, キックボクサー3, Kickboxer 3: L'art de la guerre, Kickboxer 3 - The Art of War, 搏杀之王 3, Kickboxer 3: Traffic à Rio

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Updated 16 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more