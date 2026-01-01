Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dogs' Feast
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Dogs' Feast
7.1

Dogs' Feast

, 1990
Sobachiy pir
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Dogs' Feast
7.1

Cast

Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Jeanne
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Arkady Petrovich
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa Udovichenko
Alexandra
Anna Polikarpova
Natasha
Lyudmila Aleksandrova
Katya -maty Natashi
Kristina Denga
Elena Anisimova
Viktor Bychkov
Viktor Bychkov
Vityok
Aleksandr Cherkashin
Sergei Churbakov
Director Leonid Menaker
Writer Viktor Merezhko
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 January 1990
Release date
1 January 1990 Russia 12+
1 January 1990 USSR
Production Ladoga, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Sobachiy pir, Dogs' Feast, Собачий пир

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Dogs' Feast

Young Wife
Young Wife Romantic
1978, USSR
7.0
The Lifeguard
The Lifeguard Romantic
1980, USSR
7.0
The Last Road
The Last Road Romantic, Biography, Drama, History
1986, USSR
4.0
Sweet Woman
Sweet Woman Romantic
1976, USSR
7.0
Promenade à Paris
Promenade à Paris Romantic
2010, Russia
3.0
And Life, and Tears, and Love
And Life, and Tears, and Love Romantic
1984, USSR
7.0
A Painter's Wife Portrait
A Painter's Wife Portrait Romantic
1981, USSR
6.0
Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!
Aelita, Do Not Pester Men! Romantic
1989, USSR
5.0
Offered for Singles
Offered for Singles Romantic
1983, USSR
6.0
Velga
Velga Romantic
2022, Russia
5.0
Uezdnaya drama
Uezdnaya drama Romantic
2014, Belarus
4.0
Autumn
Autumn Romantic
1974, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more