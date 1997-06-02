Menu
Poster of Con Air
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha Films Con Air

Con Air

Con Air 18+
Synopsis

Newly paroled ex-con and former U.S. Ranger Cameron Poe finds himself trapped in a prisoner transport plane when the passengers seize control.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1997
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 2 June 1997
Release date
2 June 1997 Russia 18+
5 June 1997 Argentina
17 July 1997 Australia
13 June 1997 Austria
9 July 1997 Belgium
20 June 1997 Brazil
5 June 1997 Canada
6 June 1997 Chile
7 August 1997 Czechia
20 June 1997 Denmark
15 August 1997 Estonia
27 June 1997 Finland
20 August 1997 France
12 June 1997 Germany
6 June 1997 Great Britain
5 June 1997 Hong Kong
31 July 1997 Hungary
13 June 1997 Iceland
6 June 1997 Ireland
6 June 1997 Israel
22 August 1997 Italy
25 October 1997 Japan
2 June 1997 Kazakhstan
17 September 1997 Kuwait
14 June 1997 Malta
6 June 1997 Mexico
19 June 1997 Netherlands
12 June 1997 New Zealand
27 June 1997 Norway
13 August 1997 Philippines
25 July 1997 Poland
27 June 1997 Portugal
5 June 1997 Romania 18
19 June 1997 Singapore
25 July 1997 South Africa
28 June 1997 South Korea
20 July 1997 Spain
25 June 1997 Sweden
14 August 1997 Switzerland
5 September 1997 Turkey
6 June 1997 USA
2 June 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $75,000,000
Worldwide Gross $224,012,234
Production Touchstone Pictures, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Kouf/Bigelow Productions
Also known as
Con Air, Riesgo en el aire, Воздушная тюрьма, Air bagnards, Apodrasi ston aera, Avionul condamnatilor, Con Air - A fegyencjárat, Con Air - lento vapauteen, Con Air - lot skazańców, Con Air - Opasan let, Con Air - Riesgo en el aire, Con Air (Convictos en el aire), Con Air: A Rota da Fuga, Con Air: A Rota de Fuga, Con Air: Fortaleza Voadora, Con Air: Riesgo en el aire, Hava həbsxanası, Havo qamoqxonasi, Ieslodzīto reiss, Kalinių lėktuvas, Không Tặc, Les Ailes de l'enfer, Letalo prekletih, Lot skazańców, Õhuvangla, Vanglaekspress, Απόδραση στον αέρα, Әуе түрмесі, Въздушен конвой, Летећа тамница, Повітряна в'язниця, كون آير, コン・エアー, 空中囚犯, 空中监狱, 空中監獄, 罪犯的空中之旅
Director
Simon West
Nicolas Cage
John Malkovich
Steve Buscemi
John Cusack
Doug Hutchison
Film rating

7.4
12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Quotes
["Sweet Home Alabama" plays in background, to Poe and Baby-O]
Garland Greene Define irony. Bunch of idiots dancing on a plane to a song made famous by a band that died in a plane crash.
Stills
