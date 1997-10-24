Celine
So you're telling me that successful relationships... are made in heaven? Notfounded on the daily practicality... of two people being prepared... to tolerate the imperfections of one another?
Robert
It's not successful relationships, Celine. It's love. And it comes from a strange and wonderful place... that we don't know about.
Celine
So you also reject the idea... that love is merely an emotional adaptation... to a physical necessity?
Robert
Completely.
Celine
Are you serious?
Robert
Fate intervenes in people's lives. In ours, for instance. Fate brought us together. It kept us together. We were destined for one another.
Celine
Fate had a pretty strange way of making its point.
Robert
But that's part of the beauty of it. It's inexplicable, unpredictable... and absolutely beyond control or understanding.
Celine
But you nearly got killed.
Robert
But I didn't... and here we are.
Celine
Do you have any substantial evidence to back all this?
Robert
None at all.
Celine
And you realize that it's absurd and irrational?
Robert
I know that.
Celine
Then why do you believe it?
Robert
Because, Celine, I'm a dreamer.
Celine
Well, I guess that makes two of us.
Robert
Are you ready?
Celine
As I'll ever be.
Robert
Then let's go.