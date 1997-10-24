Celine So you're telling me that successful relationships... are made in heaven? Notfounded on the daily practicality... of two people being prepared... to tolerate the imperfections of one another?

Robert It's not successful relationships, Celine. It's love. And it comes from a strange and wonderful place... that we don't know about.

Celine So you also reject the idea... that love is merely an emotional adaptation... to a physical necessity?

Robert Completely.

Celine Are you serious?

Robert Fate intervenes in people's lives. In ours, for instance. Fate brought us together. It kept us together. We were destined for one another.

Celine Fate had a pretty strange way of making its point.

Robert But that's part of the beauty of it. It's inexplicable, unpredictable... and absolutely beyond control or understanding.

Celine But you nearly got killed.

Robert But I didn't... and here we are.

Celine Do you have any substantial evidence to back all this?

Robert None at all.

Celine And you realize that it's absurd and irrational?

Robert I know that.

Celine Then why do you believe it?

Robert Because, Celine, I'm a dreamer.

Celine Well, I guess that makes two of us.

Robert Are you ready?

Celine As I'll ever be.