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Poster of A Life Less Ordinary
6.3
Kinoafisha Films A Life Less Ordinary
6.3

A Life Less Ordinary

, 1997
Life Less Ordinary, А
USA, Great Britain / Drama, Sci-Fi, Crime, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of A Life Less Ordinary
6.3

Cast

Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Robert
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Celine
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
O'Reilly
Delroy Lindo
Delroy Lindo
Jackson
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Elliot
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
Ian McNeice
Ian McNeice
Mayhew
Dan Hedaya
Dan Hedaya
Gabriel
Ian Holm
Ian Holm
Maury Chaykin
Frank Kanig
Ted
Mel Winkler
Frank
Director Danny Boyle
Writer John Hodge
Composer David Arnold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 24 October 1997
Release date
24 October 1997 Russia 16+
13 November 1997 Australia M
10 December 1997 France
10 December 1997 Germany
24 October 1997 Great Britain
24 October 1997 Ireland
19 December 1997 Italy
24 October 1997 Kazakhstan
24 January 1998 South Korea 15
5 November 1997 Spain
24 October 1997 USA
24 October 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,366,722
Production Channel Four Films, Figment Films, Polygram Filmed Entertainment
Also known as
A Life Less Ordinary, Une vie moins ordinaire, Vidas sin reglas, Az élet sója, Ebatavaline elu, Epätavallista elämää, Et høyst uvanlig liv, Et ikke helt almindeligt liv, Lebe lieber ungewöhnlich, Mia alloiotiki zoi, O viață mai puțin obișnuită, Odstekano zivljenje, Olağanüstü Bir Hayat, Por uma Vida Menos Ordinária, Sasvim neobičan život, Tas keistas gyvenimas, Una història diferent, Una historia diferente, Una historia diferente: de amor, secuestros y otro, Una vita esagerata, Vida sin reglas, Vidas Diferentes, Życie mniej zwyczajne, Μια αλλιώτικη ζωή, Жизнь хуже обычной, Життя гірше звичайного, Луд живот, 你行我素, 普通じゃない, Life Less Ordinary, A, 非凡际遇, Життя гірше за звичайне

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Celine So you're telling me that successful relationships... are made in heaven? Notfounded on the daily practicality... of two people being prepared... to tolerate the imperfections of one another?
Robert It's not successful relationships, Celine. It's love. And it comes from a strange and wonderful place... that we don't know about.
Celine So you also reject the idea... that love is merely an emotional adaptation... to a physical necessity?
Robert Completely.
Celine Are you serious?
Robert Fate intervenes in people's lives. In ours, for instance. Fate brought us together. It kept us together. We were destined for one another.
Celine Fate had a pretty strange way of making its point.
Robert But that's part of the beauty of it. It's inexplicable, unpredictable... and absolutely beyond control or understanding.
Celine But you nearly got killed.
Robert But I didn't... and here we are.
Celine Do you have any substantial evidence to back all this?
Robert None at all.
Celine And you realize that it's absurd and irrational?
Robert I know that.
Celine Then why do you believe it?
Robert Because, Celine, I'm a dreamer.
Celine Well, I guess that makes two of us.
Robert Are you ready?
Celine As I'll ever be.
Robert Then let's go.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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