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Poster of Briganti
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Briganti
6.2

Briganti

, 1990
Briganti
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Briganti
6.2

Cast

Claudio Amendola
Claudio Amendola
Giovanni
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Constanza
Ricky Memphis
Frappeste
Francesca Antonelli
Maria
Tony Sperandeo
Malacarne
Nicola Di Pinto
Lo Turco
Donald O'Brien
Barone
Benedetto Fanna
Rinaldo
Pinuccio Ardia
Onesimo
Marcello Modugno
Bruciapaese
Director Marco Modugno
Writer Marco Modugno, Furio Scarpelli
Composer Fabio Nuzzolese, Oscar Prudente
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 23 October 1994
Release date
23 October 1994 Italy T
Production Numero Uno Cinematografica S.r.l., Reteitalia
Also known as
Briganti: Amore e libertà, Bandits: Love and Liberty, Briganti - Amore e libertà, Бриганти, Briganti

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 21 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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