6.2Briganti
Briganti, 1990
Italy / Drama / 18+
Cast
Ricky Memphis
Frappeste
Francesca Antonelli
Maria
Tony Sperandeo
Malacarne
Nicola Di Pinto
Lo Turco
Benedetto Fanna
Rinaldo
Pinuccio Ardia
Onesimo
Marcello Modugno
Bruciapaese
Director Marco Modugno
Writer Marco Modugno, Furio Scarpelli
Composer Fabio Nuzzolese, Oscar Prudente
Film details
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 23 October 1994
Release date
|23 October 1994
|Italy
|T
Production Numero Uno Cinematografica S.r.l., Reteitalia
Also known as
Briganti: Amore e libertà, Bandits: Love and Liberty, Briganti - Amore e libertà, Бриганти, Briganti
Updated 21 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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