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Poster of Juha
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Juha
7.1

Juha

, 1999
Juha
Finland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Juha
7.1

Cast

André Wilms
André Wilms
Shemeikka
Sakari Kuosmanen
Sakari Kuosmanen
Juha
Kati Outinen
Kati Outinen
Marja
Markku Peltola
Driver
Elina Salo
Shemeikka's Sister
Ona Kamu
Shemeikka's Woman
Outi Mäenpää
Outi Mäenpää
Shemeikka's Woman
Tuire Tuomisto
Shemeikka's Woman
Tatjana Solovjova
Dancer
Esko Nikkari
Rural Police Chief
Director Aki Kaurismäki
Writer Juhani Aho, Aki Kaurismäki
Composer Anssi Tikanmäki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 24 June 2000
World premiere 13 February 1999
Release date
6 April 2000 Czechia 12+
26 February 1999 Finland
14 April 1999 France TP
25 March 1999 Germany
24 June 2000 Japan
1 May 2003 Romania
9 May 2003 USA NR
Budget 4,773,394 FIM
Worldwide Gross $159,298
Production Sputnik, Yleisradio (YLE), Pandora Filmproduktion
Also known as
Juha, Ο Γιούχα, Юха, 白い花びら

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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