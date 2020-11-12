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Poster of May Fools
7.3
Kinoafisha Films May Fools
7.3

May Fools

, 1990
Milou en mai
France, Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of May Fools
7.3

Cast

Michel Piccoli
Michel Piccoli
Milou
Dominique Blanc
Bruno Carette
Paulette Dubost
Paulette Dubost
Mme Vieuzac
Miou-Miou
Miou-Miou
Camille
Michel Duchaussoy
Georges
Marcel Bories
Léonce
Martine Gautier
Adèle
Bernard Brocas
Le curé
Hubert Saint-Macary
Paul
Jeanne Herry
Françoise
Benjamin Prieur
Les jumeaux
Director Louis Malle
Writer Jean-Claude Carrière, Louis Malle
Composer Stéphane Grappelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 24 January 1990
Release date
22 February 1990 Belgium
24 January 1990 France
15 March 1990 Germany
31 August 1990 Great Britain
22 February 1990 Italy
19 April 1991 Netherlands
22 June 1990 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,576,702
Production Nouvelles Éditions de Films (NEF), TF1 Films Production, Ellepi Films
Also known as
Milou en mai, Locuras de una primavera, May Fools, Милу в мае, Eine Komödie im Mai, Loucuras de uma Primavera, Majowa komedia, Milou a maggio, Milou en mayo, Milou i maj, Milou in May, Milou májusban, Milou toukokuussa, Milou w maju, Några dagar i maj, Noen dager i mai, O Milou to Mai, Os Malucos de Maio, Reünie op het Platteland, Xufsha B'My, Ο Μιλού το Μάη, 五月のミル, 五月傻瓜

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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