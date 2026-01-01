Detective Kyle Bodine falls for Rachel Munro who is trapped in a violent marriage. After shooting her husband, Kyle reluctantly agrees to help hide the body, but Kyle's partner is showing an unusual flair for finding clues.
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Film rating
6.3
Rate11 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Kyle BodineI don't much like holidays.
Rachel MunroPoor baby. Are you an orphan?
Kyle BodineYeah. I'm an orphan of destiny.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.