Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of China Moon
6.3
Kinoafisha Films China Moon
6.3

China Moon

, 1991
China Moon
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of China Moon
6.3

Synopsis

Detective Kyle Bodine falls for Rachel Munro who is trapped in a violent marriage. After shooting her husband, Kyle reluctantly agrees to help hide the body, but Kyle's partner is showing an unusual flair for finding clues.

Cast

Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Kyle Bodine
Charles Dance
Charles Dance
Rupert Munro
Patricia Healy
Adele
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Lamar Dickey
Tim Powell
Fraker
Larry Shuler
Patrolman at Turner's
Madeleine Stowe
Madeleine Stowe
Rachel Munro
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Daryl Jeeters
Robb Edward Morris
Officer Pinola
Paul Darby
CSU Photographer
Director John Bailey
Writer Roy Carlson
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 4 March 1994
Release date
4 March 1994 Russia 18+
1 September 1994 Australia M
12 July 1995 France
28 May 2003 Germany
4 March 1994 Kazakhstan
4 March 1994 USA
4 March 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,038,499
Production Tig Productions
Also known as
China Moon, Luna de porcelana, Lune rouge, A Lua dos Amantes, China Moon - Luna di sangue, China Moon/Femme Fatale, Čínsky mesiac, Čínský měsíc, Eine heiße Affäre, Femme Fatale, Foniko feggari, Lluna de passió, Lua Cheia, Luna de portelan, Mesec od porculana, Mjesec od porculana, Peligrosa obsesión, Porcelánhold, Porcelánový měsíc, Porcelanowy księżyc, Φονικό φεγγάρι, Китайска луна, Порцеляновий місяць, Фарфоровая луна, チャイナ・ムーン, 滿月疑雲, China Moon - Eine heiße Affäre, Eine heisse Affaere, 瓷月亮

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Kyle Bodine I don't much like holidays.
Rachel Munro Poor baby. Are you an orphan?
Kyle Bodine Yeah. I'm an orphan of destiny.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for China Moon

Swimming with Sharks
Swimming with Sharks Drama, Comedy, Crime, Thriller
1994, USA
7.0
Hurlyburly
Hurlyburly Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
6.0
The Proposition
The Proposition Drama, Romantic
1998, USA
6.0
Mulholland Falls
Mulholland Falls Thriller, Detective
1996, USA
6.0
Unlawful Entry
Unlawful Entry Drama, Thriller, Crime
1992, USA
6.0
Dad
Dad Comedy, Drama
1989, USA
6.0
Jagged Edge
Jagged Edge Drama, Mystery, Thriller
1985, USA
6.0
Foxtrot
Foxtrot Adventure, Thriller, Drama
1976, Mexico / Great Britain
5.0
Phantom
Phantom Thriller
2013, USA
5.0
The Firm
The Firm Thriller, Drama
1993, USA
6.0
Euphoria
Euphoria Drama
2017, Germany
6.0
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter Drama
2021, Great Britain / Greece / Israel
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more