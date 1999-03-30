Mr. Morgan
All right... I assume everyone's found time to complete their poem... except... for Mr. Donner.
[starts laughing]
Mr. Morgan
Who has an excuse
[laughs even harder, then stops]
Mr. Morgan
. Shaft! Lose the glasses.
[Joey removes his sunglasses, revealing his bruised nose from his earlier confrontation with Bianca]
Mr. Morgan
All right... anyone brave enough to read theirs aloud?
[Everyone looks at each other, waiting to see who goes first, Kat finally raises her hand]
Kat Stratford
I will.
Mr. Morgan
[rolls his eyes and sighs]
Lord, here we go.
Kat Stratford
I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair. I hate the way you drive my car. I hate it when you stare. I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind. I hate you so much it makes me sick; it even makes me rhyme.
[sighs]
Kat Stratford
I hate it, I hate the way you're always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry.
[Kat's voice breaks and she looks at Patrick]
Kat Stratford
I hate it when you're not around, and the fact that you didn't call.
[starts to cry]
Kat Stratford
But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.
[Kat walks out the classroom]