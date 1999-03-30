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Poster of 10 Things I Hate About You
7.5
Kinoafisha Films 10 Things I Hate About You
7.5

10 Things I Hate About You

, 1999
10 Things I Hate About You
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of 10 Things I Hate About You
7.5

Synopsis

A pretty, popular teenager can't go out on a date until her ill-tempered older sister does.

Cast

Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger
Patrick Verona
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles
Kat Stratford
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Cameron James
Larisa Oleynik
Larisa Oleynik
Bianca Stratford
Andrew Keegan
Joey Donner
Larry Miller
Larry Miller
Walter Stratford
David Krumholtz
David Krumholtz
Michael Eckman
Susan May Pratt
Mandella
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Chastity
Daryl Mitchell
Mr. Morgan
Daryl Mitchell
Mr. Morgan
Director Gil Junger
Writer Kirsten Smith, Karen McCullah
Composer Richard Gibbs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 17 January 2001
World premiere 30 March 1999
Release date
31 March 1999 Russia 18+
30 March 1999 Australia
6 August 1999 Brazil
2 September 1999 Czechia U
18 July 2000 France
20 October 1999 Germany
9 July 1999 Great Britain
9 July 1999 Iceland
9 July 1999 Ireland 15
27 August 1999 Italy
31 March 1999 Kazakhstan
31 May 2024 Latvia N12
12 August 1999 Netherlands
2 September 1999 Portugal
23 July 1999 Spain
31 March 1999 USA
31 March 1999 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $53,683,812
Production Touchstone Pictures, Mad Chance, Jaret Entertainment
Also known as
10 Things I Hate About You, 10 cosas que odio de ti, 10 raisons de te haïr, 10 bonnes raisons de te larguer, 10 choses que je déteste de toi, 10 Coisas que Eu Odeio em Você, 10 Coisas Que Odeio em Ti, 10 cose che odio di te, 10 Điều Em Ghét Anh, 10 Dinge, die ich an Dir hasse, 10 dolog, amit utálok benned, 10 důvodů proč tě nenávidím, 10 Hal yang Aku Benci Tentang Kamu, 10 lucruri nu-mi plac la tine, 10 orsaker att hata dig, 10 põhjust sind vihata, 10 pragmata pou misw se esena, 10 razloga zašto te mrzim, 10 razlogov zakaj te sovrazim, 10 razones para odiarte, 10 ting jeg hater ved deg, 10 vecí, ktoré na tebe nenávidím, 10 πράγματα που μισώ σε σένα, 10 причин моей ненависти, 10 причин моєї ненависті, 10 ствари које мрзим код тебе, १० थिंग्स आई हेट अबाउट यू, Deset důvodů, proč tě nenávidím, Koi no kara sawagi, Senden Nefret Etmemin 10 Sebebi, Si të urrej? Lërmë të numëroj se si., Spītnieces savaldīšana, Užsispyrėlės sutramdymas, Zakochana złośnica, Десет неща, които мразя в теб, 내가 널 사랑할 수 없는 10가지 이유, ヒース・レジャーの恋のからさわぎ, 十个我恨你的理由, 十宗罪, 对面的恶女看过来, 對面惡女看過來, 恋爱新世纪, 我恨你的十件事, Ten Things I Hate About You, 我恨你的10件事, 10 důvodů, proč tě nenávidím, Dix bonnes raisons de te larguer, Səndən Nifrət Etməyimin 10 Səbəbi

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack 10 Things I Hate About You

Quotes

Mr. Morgan All right... I assume everyone's found time to complete their poem... except... for Mr. Donner.
[starts laughing]
Mr. Morgan Who has an excuse
[laughs even harder, then stops]
Mr. Morgan . Shaft! Lose the glasses.
[Joey removes his sunglasses, revealing his bruised nose from his earlier confrontation with Bianca]
Mr. Morgan All right... anyone brave enough to read theirs aloud?
[Everyone looks at each other, waiting to see who goes first, Kat finally raises her hand]
Kat Stratford I will.
Mr. Morgan [rolls his eyes and sighs] Lord, here we go.
Kat Stratford I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair. I hate the way you drive my car. I hate it when you stare. I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind. I hate you so much it makes me sick; it even makes me rhyme.
[sighs]
Kat Stratford I hate it, I hate the way you're always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry.
[Kat's voice breaks and she looks at Patrick]
Kat Stratford I hate it when you're not around, and the fact that you didn't call.
[starts to cry]
Kat Stratford But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.
[Kat walks out the classroom]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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