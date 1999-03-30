Mr. Morgan All right... I assume everyone's found time to complete their poem... except... for Mr. Donner.

[starts laughing]

Mr. Morgan Who has an excuse

[laughs even harder, then stops]

Mr. Morgan . Shaft! Lose the glasses.

[Joey removes his sunglasses, revealing his bruised nose from his earlier confrontation with Bianca]

Mr. Morgan All right... anyone brave enough to read theirs aloud?

[Everyone looks at each other, waiting to see who goes first, Kat finally raises her hand]

Kat Stratford I will.

Mr. Morgan [rolls his eyes and sighs] Lord, here we go.

Kat Stratford I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair. I hate the way you drive my car. I hate it when you stare. I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind. I hate you so much it makes me sick; it even makes me rhyme.

[sighs]

Kat Stratford I hate it, I hate the way you're always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry.

[Kat's voice breaks and she looks at Patrick]

Kat Stratford I hate it when you're not around, and the fact that you didn't call.

[starts to cry]

Kat Stratford But mostly I hate the way I don't hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.