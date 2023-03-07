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Poster of La cavale des fous
5.8
Kinoafisha Films La cavale des fous
5.8

La cavale des fous

, 1993
La cavale des fous
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of La cavale des fous
5.8

Synopsis

This comedy brings Pierre Richard and Michel Piccoli together onscreen once again. In the story, former professor Henri Toussaint Piccoli has been locked away in a psychiatric ward for some years for trying to strangle his wife when he found her in bed with another man. Now she has a terminal illness, and wants some sort of reconciliation with him. His therapist (Richard) decides to permit him to visit with her, provided he comes along. Except for his wide mood swings and occasional outbursts of lewd muttering, the professor "passes" for sane fairly easily. Not so the psychotic (Dominique Pinon) who stows away in the psychiatrist's car, who constantly calls attention to the other two.

Cast

Pierre Richard
Pierre Richard
Bertrand Daumale
Michel Piccoli
Michel Piccoli
Henri Toussaint
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon
Angel
Florence Pernel
Fabienne
Edith Scob
Edith Scob
Madame Toussaint
Marc Betton
Verebelli
Jacques Denis
Le contróleur SNCF
Hélène Surgère
Edith Juillet
Ronny Coutteure
Un routier
Patrice Alexsandre
Schramm
Director Marco Pico
Writer Pierre Richard, Olivier Dazat
Composer Christophe Defays, Olivier Defays
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 11 August 1993
Release date
11 August 1993 France
Production Fideline Films, France 2 Cinéma, Sofiarp
Also known as
La Cavale des fous, Bolondok felvonulása, Loonies at Large, Психи на воле

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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