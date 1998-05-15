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Poster of Bulworth
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Bulworth
6.8

Bulworth

, 1998
Bulworth
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Bulworth
6.8

Synopsis

A suicidally disillusioned liberal politician puts a contract out on himself and takes the opportunity to be bluntly honest with his voters by affecting the rhythms and speech of hip-hop music and culture.

Cast

Sean Astin
Sean Astin
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Ernie Lee Banks
Adilah Barnes
Vinny Argiro
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Director Warren Beatty
Writer Warren Beatty, Jeremy Pikser
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1998
Online premiere 16 October 2009
World premiere 15 May 1998
Release date
22 May 1998 Russia 16+
25 February 1999 Australia
15 July 1999 Germany
22 January 1999 Great Britain
22 May 1998 Kazakhstan
4 September 1999 South Korea 18
15 May 1998 USA
22 May 1998 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $29,202,884
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Bulworth, Bulvortas, Bulworth - Candidato em Perigo, Bulworth - Il senatore, Bulworth - Nyomd a sódert!, El senador Bulworth, Koko kansan Bulworth, Politicamente Incorreto, Senator Bulworth, Škandál, Skandál Bulworth, Tribulations, Μπούλγουορθ, Булворт, Булворт/Bulvort, Сенаторът, ブルワース, 選舉追緝令1998

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Sen. Jay Billington Bulworth Obscenity? The rich is getting richer and richer and richer while the middle class is getting more poor/ Making billions and billions and billions of bucks/ well my friend if you weren't already rich at the start well that situation just sucks/cause the riches mother fucker in five of us is getting ninety fuckin eight percent of it/ and every other motherfucker in the world is left to wonder where the fuck we went with it/ Obscenity?/ I'm a Senator/ I gotta raise $10,000 a day every day I'm in Washington/ I ain't getting it in South Central/ I'm gettin it in Beverly Hills/ So I'm votin from them in the Senate the way they want me too/ and-and-and I'm sending them my bills/ But we got babies in South Central dying as young as they do in Peru/ We got public schools that are nightmares/ We got a Congress that ain't got a clue/We got kids with submachine guns/ We got militias throwing bombs/ We got Bill just gettin all weepy/ We got Newt blaming teenage moms/We got factories closing down/ Where the hell did all the good jobs go? Well, I'll tell you where they went/My contributors make more profits makin, makin, makin, Hirin' kids in Mexico/ Oh a brother can work in fast food/ If he can't invent computer games/ But what we used to call America/ That's going down the drains/How's a young man gonna meet his financial responsibilities workin and motherfuckin Burger King? He ain't! And please don't even start with that school shit/ There aint no education going on up in that motherfucker/ Obscenity? We got a million brothers in prison/ I mean, the walls are really rockin/But you can bet your ass they'd all be out/If they could pay for Johnny Cochran/ The constitution is supposed to give them an equal chance/ Well, that ain't gonna happen for sure/ Ain't it time to take a little from the rich motherfucker and give a little to the poor? I mean, those boys over there on the monitor/ they want a government smaller and weak/ but the be speakin for the riches 20 percent when they pretend they're defendin the meek/ Now, shit, fuck, cocksuker, that's the real obscenity/ Black folks livin with every day/ Trying to believe a mothefuckin word Democrats and Republicans say/ Obscenity? I'm Jay Billington Bulworth And I've come to say/ The Democratic party's got some shit to pay/ It's gonna pay it in the ghetto/ It's gonna pay it in the...
[talks a little]
Sen. Jay Billington Bulworth You know the guy in the booth who's talking to you in that tiny little earphone? He's afraid the guys at network are gonna tell him that he's through/ If he lets a guy keep talking like I'm talking to you/ Cause the corporations got the networks and they get to say who gets to talk about the country and who's crazy today/ I would cut to a commercial if you still want this job/ Because you may not be back tomorrow with this cooperate mob/Cut to commercial, cut to commercial, cut to commercial. Ok ok I got a simple question that I'd like to ask of this network/ That pays you for performing this task/ How come they got the airwaves? They're the peoples aren't they? Wouldn't they be worth 70 billion to the public today? If some money-grubbin Congress didn't give them away for big campaign money? It's hopeless you see/ If you're runnin for office with out no TV/If you don't get big money/ You get a defeat/ Corporations and broadcasters make you dead meat/ You been taught in this country there's speech that is free/ But free don't get you no spots on TV/If you want to have senators not on the take/ Then give them free air time/ They won't have to fake/ Telecommunications is the name of the beast/that, that, that, that, that's eating up the world from the west to the east/ The movies, the tabloids, TV and magazines/ they tell us what to think and do/ And all our hopes and dreams/ All this information makes America phat/ But if the company's outta the country/ How American is that? But we got Americans with families that can't even buy a meal/ Ask a brother who's been downsized if he's getting any deal/ Or a white boy bustin ass til they put him in his grave/ He ain't gotta be a black boy to be livin like a slave/ Rich people have always stayed on top by dividing white people from colored people/ but white people got more in common with colored people then they do with rich people/ we just gotta eliminate them. White people, black people, brown people, yellow people, get rid of 'em all/ All we need is a voluntary, free spirited, open-ended program of procreative racial deconstruction/ Everybody just gotta keep fuckin' everybody til they're all the same color
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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