Tickets from 550 ₽
Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke

Mononoke-hime / Princess Mononoke 12+
Tickets from 550 ₽

Synopsis

Ashitaka, a prince of the disappearing Emishi people, is cursed by a demonized boar god and must journey to the west to find a cure. Along the way, he encounters San, a young human woman fighting to protect the forest, and Lady Eboshi, who is trying to destroy it. Ashitaka must find a way to bring balance to this conflict.

Princess Mononoke - trailer
Princess Mononoke  trailer
Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1997
Online premiere 16 March 2000
World premiere 12 July 1997
Release date
14 August 2025 Russia RWV Film 12+
10 January 2001 Australia
27 June 2010 Belarus
25 December 1999 Brazil
19 September 2025 Bulgaria
3 April 2022 Canada
1 May 2025 China
5 December 2024 Czechia
28 October 2010 Denmark
14 January 2024 Finland 12
12 January 2000 France
25 July 2000 Germany
19 October 2001 Great Britain
14 August 1997 Hong Kong
19 October 2001 Ireland
19 May 2000 Italy
12 July 1997 Japan
17 June 2010 Kazakhstan
10 September 2025 Malaysia
12 July 1997 Mexico
8 April 2014 Netherlands
8 September 2000 Poland
7 April 2000 Portugal
21 December 2001 Romania
25 April 2003 South Korea
30 March 2000 Spain
28 October 2011 Sweden
2 August 1997 Taiwan, Province of China 普遍級
11 September 2025 Thailand 13
19 December 1997 USA
17 June 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget 2,400,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $22,594,691
Production DENTSU Music And Entertainment, Nibariki, Nippon Television Network (NTV)
Also known as
Mononoke-hime, Princess Mononoke, La princesa Mononoke, Princesse Mononoké, Princesa Mononoke, Prinsesse Mononoke, Принцеса Мононоке, Принцесса Мононоке, A Princesa Mononoke, A vadon hercegnője, Chaoying Chit Winyan Haeng Phong Phrai, Công Chúa Mononoke, Księżniczka Mononoke, Malika Mononoke, Prenses Mononoke, Prigipissa Mononoke, Princesė Mononokė, Princeza Mononoke, Princezna Mononoke, Princezná Mononoke, Principessa Mononoke, Prinsessa Mononoke, Prinsessan Mononoke, Prințesa Mononoke, Printsess Mononoke, Prinzessin Mononoke, Rajakumari Meaneaneakk, Şahzadə Mononoke, Shahzade Mononoke, Πριγκίπισσα Μονονόκε, Мононоке ханшайымы, Принцеза Мононоке, राजकुमारी मोनोनोके, もののけ姫, 幽灵公主, 幽靈公主, 魔法公主
Director
Hayao Miyazaki
Hayao Miyazaki
Cast
Yōji Matsuda
Yūko Tanaka
Masahiko Nishimura
Sumi Shimamoto
Sumi Shimamoto
Yuriko Ishida
Cast and Crew
Cartoon in Collections
Feature-Length Anime About Gods

Cartoon rating

8.3
Rate 83 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  100 In the Anime genre  7 In the Fairy Tale genre  5 In the Adventure genre  29 In the Animation genre  22 In the Thriller genre  23 In the Drama genre  40 In films of Japan  12
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes and Tickets
Pyat zvezd na Novokuznetskoy
20:45 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Cartoon reviews
bazieva9551 18 July 2019, 15:07
Нет времени объяснять, беги в кино на этот шедевр!!!
kamila.milks 18 August 2025, 19:50
Сегодня в новостях прочла, что его покажут в Казани, побежала покупать билеты
Reviews
Film Trailers
Princess Mononoke - trailer
Princess Mononoke Trailer
Princess Mononoke - trailer in russian, ре-релиз
Princess Mononoke Trailer in russian, ре-релиз
Listen to the
soundtrack Princess Mononoke
Stills

«Princess Mononoke» now playing

Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Wed 24 Thu 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Thu 2 Sat 4 Wed 8
Format
How do I book tickets for Princess Mononoke? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Pyat zvezd na Novokuznetskoy
Novokuznetskaya
2D
20:45 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
