Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of At Full Gallop
6.6
Kinoafisha Films At Full Gallop
6.6

At Full Gallop

, 1996
Cwal
Poland / Comedy, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of At Full Gallop
6.6

Cast

Bartosz Obuchowicz
Hubert
Maja Komorowska
ciotka Idalia Dobrowolska
Piotr Adamczyk
Piotr Adamczyk
Ksawery
Maja Komorowska
ciotka Idalia Dobrowolska
Karolina Wajda
Rozmaryna
Piotr Szwedes
Dominik
Andrzej Szenajch
Rotmistrz
Halina Gryglaszewska
ciotka Idalia
Slawomira Lozinska
matka Huberta
Stanislawa Celinska
Justyna Winewar, zona ministra
Krystyna Bigelmajer
Nauczycielka
Director Krzysztof Zanussi
Writer Krzysztof Zanussi
Composer Wojciech Kilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 1 April 1996
Release date
29 April 1996 Russia 16+
29 April 1996 Kazakhstan
1 April 1996 Poland
29 April 1996 Ukraine
Production Studio Filmowe "Tor", Telewizja Polska - Polish Public Television
Also known as
Cwal, Cwał, I full galopp, I theia Ida, In Full Gallop, Laukka, Le grand galop, Vágta, Галоп, 育ちゆく日々

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for At Full Gallop

A Year of the Quiet Sun
A Year of the Quiet Sun Drama
1984, USA / West Germany / Poland
7.0
Ether
Ether Thriller, Drama, History
2018, Poland / Ukraine / Lithuania / Hungary / Italy
5.0
Foreign Body
Foreign Body Drama
2014, Poland / Italy / Russia
5.0
Camouflage
Camouflage Drama
1977, Poland
7.0
A Woman's Decision
A Woman's Decision Drama
1974, Poland
6.0
The Structure of Crystals
The Structure of Crystals Drama
1969, Poland
7.0
Our God's Brother
Our God's Brother Drama, Biography
1997, Poland
6.0
How to Be Loved
How to Be Loved Drama
1963, Poland
7.0
Kontrakt
Kontrakt Drama
1980, Poland
6.0
Persona non grata
Persona non grata Drama
2005, Russia / Italy / Poland
5.0
Family Life
Family Life Drama
1971, Poland
7.0
And a Warm Heart
And a Warm Heart Drama
2008, Poland / Ukraine
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more