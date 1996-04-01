Similar films for At Full Gallop
A Year of the Quiet Sun Drama
1984, USA / West Germany / Poland
7.0
Ether Thriller, Drama, History
2018, Poland / Ukraine / Lithuania / Hungary / Italy
5.0
Foreign Body Drama
2014, Poland / Italy / Russia
5.0
Camouflage Drama
1977, Poland
7.0
A Woman's Decision Drama
1974, Poland
6.0
The Structure of Crystals Drama
1969, Poland
7.0
Our God's Brother Drama, Biography
1997, Poland
6.0
How to Be Loved Drama
1963, Poland
7.0
Kontrakt Drama
1980, Poland
6.0
Persona non grata Drama
2005, Russia / Italy / Poland
5.0
Family Life Drama
1971, Poland
7.0
And a Warm Heart Drama
2008, Poland / Ukraine
4.0