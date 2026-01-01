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Poster of Prisoners of the Sun
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Prisoners of the Sun
6.4

Prisoners of the Sun

, 1991
Blood Oath / Prisoners of the Sun
Australia / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Prisoners of the Sun
6.4

Cast

Bryan Brown
Bryan Brown
George Takei
George Takei
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Terry O'Quinn
Terry O'Quinn
John Bach
Toshi Shioya
Director Stephen Wallace
Writer Denis Whitburn, Brian A. Williams
Composer David McHugh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 26 July 1990
Release date
26 July 1990 Australia
15 March 1991 Great Britain
26 July 1990 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $52,654
Production Siege, Blood Oath Productions
Also known as
Blood Oath, Blodsed, Frères de sang, Prisoners of the Sun, A véreskü, Ærens pris, Blutiger Schwur, Giuramento di sangue, Juramento de sangre, Juramento de Sangue, O Sangue dos Inocentes, Verivala, W imię braterskiej krwi, Ο όρκος του αίματος, Кровавая клятва, Кръвна клетва, アンボンで何が裁かれたか

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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