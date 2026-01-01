Blood Oath, Blodsed, Frères de sang, Prisoners of the Sun, A véreskü, Ærens pris, Blutiger Schwur, Giuramento di sangue, Juramento de sangre, Juramento de Sangue, O Sangue dos Inocentes, Verivala, W imię braterskiej krwi, Ο όρκος του αίματος, Кровавая клятва, Кръвна клетва, アンボンで何が裁かれたか
Film rating
6.4
Rate15 votes
6.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Captain IkeuchiI know nothing of any executions!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.