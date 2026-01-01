Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Our Country House
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Our Country House
6.1

Our Country House

, 1990
Our Country House
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Our Country House
6.1

Cast

Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Gennadiy Kozlov
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Kozlova
Ivan Lapikov
Ivan Lapikov
Andrey Ivanov
Inna Ulyanova
Ella Andreyevna
Vadim Zakharchenko
Panteleymon Fedotov
Georgiy Mikhalin
Elena Morozova
Elena Morozova
Marina Fedotova
Aleksandr Barinov
Volodya Fedotov
Alyona Okhlupina
Lena - zhena Volodi
Marat Voloshinskiy
Director Giorgi Shengelaia, Georgy Shengeliya
Writer Igor Ageyev
Composer Andrey Ledenyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1990
Production Georgian-Film
Also known as
Nasha dacha, Наша дача, Our Country House

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Our Country House

Nashi znakomyye
Nashi znakomyye Drama
1968, USSR
6.0
Flights in Dreams and Reality
Flights in Dreams and Reality Drama
1982, USSR
7.0
Chistaya pobeda
Chistaya pobeda Drama, Sport
2012, Russia
4.0
Pirosmani
Pirosmani Drama, Biography
1969, USSR
6.0
My good Dad
My good Dad Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
Kotorogo ne bylo
Kotorogo ne bylo Drama
2010, Russia
5.0
Savaitgalis pragare Drama
1987, USSR
7.0
Niekas nenorejo mirti
Niekas nenorejo mirti Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
Twenty Days Without War
Twenty Days Without War Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
Flash.card
Flash.card Thriller, Drama, Crime
2006, Russia
5.0
Melodies of Vera Quarter
Melodies of Vera Quarter Comedy, Musical, Drama, Romantic
1973, USSR
7.0
Odin iz nas
Odin iz nas Adventure, Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more