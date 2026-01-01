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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Our Country House
6.1
Our Country House
, 1990
Our Country House
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Juozas Budraitis
Gennadiy Kozlov
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Kozlova
Ivan Lapikov
Andrey Ivanov
Inna Ulyanova
Ella Andreyevna
Vadim Zakharchenko
Panteleymon Fedotov
Georgiy Mikhalin
Elena Morozova
Marina Fedotova
Aleksandr Barinov
Volodya Fedotov
Alyona Okhlupina
Lena - zhena Volodi
Marat Voloshinskiy
Director
Giorgi Shengelaia
,
Georgy Shengeliya
Writer
Igor Ageyev
Composer
Andrey Ledenyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1990
Production
Georgian-Film
Also known as
Nasha dacha, Наша дача, Our Country House
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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