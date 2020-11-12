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Poster of Tombstone
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Tombstone
7.7

Tombstone

, 1993
Tombstone
USA / Action, Romantic, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Tombstone
7.7

Cast

Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell
Wyatt Earp
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Doc Holliday
Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn
Johnny Ringo
Powers Boothe
Curly Bill Brocius
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
Virgil Earp
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Morgan Earp
Charlton Heston
Henry Hooker
Jason Priestley
Jason Priestley
Billy Breckinridge
Jon Tenney
Jon Tenney
Behan
Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang
Ike Clanton
Director George P. Cosmatos, Kevin Jarre
Writer Kevin Jarre
Composer Bruce Broughton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1993
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 25 December 1993
Release date
16 February 1994 Australia
16 February 1994 Brazil
25 March 1994 Czechia 15+
16 February 1994 France
16 February 1994 Germany
27 January 1994 Great Britain
17 February 1994 Greece
9 June 1994 Hungary
1 April 1994 Italy
28 May 1994 Japan
17 February 1994 Netherlands
8 April 1994 Portugal
15 April 1994 Spain 18
25 December 1993 USA
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $56,506,116
Production Hollywood Pictures, Cinergi Pictures Entertainment, Alphaville Films
Also known as
Tombstone, Тумстоун, Los justicieros, Duel au soleil, Halott város, Hauakivi, Kasabanın Namusu, Kaupunki nimeltä Tombstone, Legendarni Tombstone, Thị Trấn Tombstone, Tombstone - Halott város, Tombstone - Mesto zločinu, Tombstone: A Justiça Está Chegando, Tombstone: La leyenda de Wyatt Earp, Tumstounas, Σύγκρουση στον πράσινο βάλτο, Тумбстоун, Тумстоун: Легенда дикого запада, トゥームストーン, 墓碑镇, 絕命終結者

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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