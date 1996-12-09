Menu
Poster of Wishful Thinking
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5
Wishful Thinking

Wishful Thinking 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 9 December 1996
Release date
9 July 1999 Russia 16+
9 July 1999 Kazakhstan
9 December 1996 Spain
12 July 1999 USA
9 July 1999 Ukraine
MPAA R
Also known as
Wishful Thinking, Älä unta nää, Botrányos szerelem, Coisas de Casais, Elizabeth si ceilalti, Illusioni, Parløp på avveie, Piensa en mí, Pobożne życzenie, Relaciones modernas, Ευσεβείς πόθοι, Думки сповнені бажання, Мисли, изпълнени с желание, Мысли, полные желания
Director
Adam Park
Cast
Drew Barrymore
Jennifer Beals
Desiree Casado
Mel Gorham
James LeGros
5.7
5 IMDb
Quotes
Henry I'm really surprised you called me.
Lena, the cashier Well I had a really nice time with you at the party.
Henry I did too with you, it's just, I was really sorry about spilling that wine on your dress. I could have sworn that bottle was empty.
Lena, the cashier It was OK, I actually had a harder time getting the brie out.
Henry Yeah, I mean you gotta admit after a couple drinks those things look a lot like a sponge.
