Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.7
IMDb Rating: 5
2 posters
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
18+
Comedy
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1997
World premiere
9 December 1996
Release date
9 July 1999
Russia
16+
9 July 1999
Kazakhstan
9 December 1996
Spain
12 July 1999
USA
9 July 1999
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Also known as
Wishful Thinking, Älä unta nää, Botrányos szerelem, Coisas de Casais, Elizabeth si ceilalti, Illusioni, Parløp på avveie, Piensa en mí, Pobożne życzenie, Relaciones modernas, Ευσεβείς πόθοι, Думки сповнені бажання, Мисли, изпълнени с желание, Мысли, полные желания
Director
Adam Park
Cast
Drew Barrymore
Jennifer Beals
Desiree Casado
Mel Gorham
James LeGros
5.7
12
votes
5
IMDb
Quotes
Henry
I'm really surprised you called me.
Lena, the cashier
Well I had a really nice time with you at the party.
Henry
I did too with you, it's just, I was really sorry about spilling that wine on your dress. I could have sworn that bottle was empty.
Lena, the cashier
It was OK, I actually had a harder time getting the brie out.
Henry
Yeah, I mean you gotta admit after a couple drinks those things look a lot like a sponge.
