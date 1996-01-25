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Poster of Beautiful Girls
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Beautiful Girls
7.7

Beautiful Girls

, 1996
Beautiful Girls
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Beautiful Girls
7.7

Cast

Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon
Tommy 'Birdman' Rowland
Noah Emmerich
Noah Emmerich
Michael 'Mo' Morris
Annabeth Gish
Annabeth Gish
Tracy Stover
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly
Darian Smalls
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
Willie Conway
Max Perlich
Kev
Martha Plimpton
Martha Plimpton
Jan
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Marty
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport
Paul Kirkwood
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Director Ted Demme
Writer Scott Rosenberg
Composer David A. Stewart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 25 January 1996
Release date
9 February 1996 Russia 16+
3 October 1996 Germany
9 February 1996 Kazakhstan
9 October 1996 Spain
9 February 1996 USA
9 February 1996 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $10,597,759
Production Miramax, Woods Entertainment
Also known as
Beautiful Girls, Brincando de Seduzir, Chicas lindas, Femmes de rêve, Fete frumoase, Gyönyörű lányok, Harika kızlar, Lepe devojke, Lijepe djevojke, Mulheres Giras, Nuostabios merginos, Omorfa koritsia, Piękne dziewczyny, Unelmien tytöt, Όμορφα κορίτσια, Красиви момичета, Красиві дівчата, Красивые девушки, ビューティフル・ガールズ, 美麗佳人, Chicas hermosas, 美丽小蜜桃, 爱情尤物

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Paul Supermodels are beautiful girls, Will. A beautiful girl can make you dizzy, like you've been drinking Jack and Coke all morning. She can make you feel high full of the single greatest commodity known to man - promise. Promise of a better day. Promise of a greater hope. Promise of a new tomorrow. This particular aura can be found in the gait of a beautiful girl. In her smile, in her soul, the way she makes every rotten little thing about life seem like it's going to be okay. The supermodels, Willy? That's all they are. Bottled promise. Scenes from a brand new day. Hope dancing in stiletto heels.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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