Casanova Seventh Circle, huh? Dante described it perfectly. Bleeding trees waiting for Judgment Day, where we can all hang ourselves from our own branches. It's not that easy... "Doctor." To find rest takes a real genius. It's all a matter of discernment. Now, R.C. Sproul said we're not sinners because we sin, but we sin because we are sinners. In more accessible terms, we're not evil because of the evil we do, but we do evil because we *are* evil. Yeah. Now what choices do such people have? It's not like we have any options.