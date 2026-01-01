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Poster of Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke
6.9

Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke

, 1991
Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke
USSR / Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Poster of Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke
6.9

Cast

Ekaterina Temnikova
Alenushka
Ruslan Shegunov
Prints
Vladimir Gorodnichyov
Danila Nikitich
Yuliya Romashina
Olga
Anastasiya Yakovleva
Nastya
Egor Grammatikov
Vanyka
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Varvara
Igor Yasulovich
Igor Yasulovich
Grek i tatarin
Polina Vaneyeva
Viktor Andreevitsj Lazarev
Alyona Khmelnitskaya
Alyona Khmelnitskaya
Alla Sannikova
Director Vladimir Grammatikov
Writer Sergey Aksakov, William Aldridge, Ivan Biryukov, Elena Lobachevskaya
Composer Aleksey Muravlyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 17 May 1991
Release date
17 May 1991 Russia 12+
29 July 1991 Germany
17 May 1991 Kazakhstan
17 May 1991 USSR
17 May 1991 Ukraine
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), Alians Film
Also known as
Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke, Сказка о купеческой дочери и таинственном цветке, Alenkiy tsvetochek, Das scharlachrote Blümchen, Scarlet Flower, Tale of the Mercantile Daughter and of the Secret Flower, 神秘之花

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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