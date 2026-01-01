ProductionKinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), Alians Film
Also known as
Skazka o kupecheskoy docheri i tainstvennom tsvetke, Сказка о купеческой дочери и таинственном цветке, Alenkiy tsvetochek, Das scharlachrote Blümchen, Scarlet Flower, Tale of the Mercantile Daughter and of the Secret Flower, 神秘之花
Film rating
6.9
Rate11 votes
6.4IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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