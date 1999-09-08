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Poster of American Beauty
7.9
American Beauty - Trailer with voice-over
Kinoafisha Films American Beauty
7.9

American Beauty

, 1999
American Beauty
USA / Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of American Beauty
7.9
American Beauty - Trailer with voice-over
American Beauty  Trailer with voice-over

Synopsis

A sexually frustrated suburban father has a mid-life crisis after becoming infatuated with his daughter's best friend.

Cast

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Lester Burnham
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Carolyn Burnham
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Barbara Fitts
Peter Gallagher
Peter Gallagher
Buddy Kane
Mena Suvari
Mena Suvari
Angela Hayes
Thora Birch
Thora Birch
Jane Burnham
Wes Bentley
Wes Bentley
Ricky Fitts
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Colonel Fitts
Scott Bakula
Scott Bakula
Jim Olmeyer
Sam Robards
Jim Berkley
Director Sam Mendes
Writer Alan Ball Jr.
Composer Thomas Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1999
Online premiere 1 April 2020
World premiere 8 September 1999
Release date
22 March 2000 Russia UPI 16+
17 February 2000 Argentina
26 January 2000 Australia
2 February 2000 Belgium
25 February 2000 Brazil
24 February 2000 Chile
25 February 2000 Colombia
17 February 2000 Czechia
18 February 2000 Denmark
24 March 2000 Estonia
21 January 2000 Finland
2 February 2000 France
20 January 2000 Germany
4 February 2000 Great Britain
18 February 2000 Greece
2 March 2000 Hong Kong
17 February 2000 Hungary
28 January 2000 Iceland
4 February 2000 Ireland
13 January 2000 Israel
21 January 2000 Italy
29 April 2000 Japan
22 March 2000 Kazakhstan
10 May 2000 Kuwait
25 February 2000 Mexico
20 January 2000 Netherlands
17 February 2000 New Zealand
28 January 2000 Norway
17 May 2000 Philippines
11 February 2000 Poland
28 January 2000 Portugal
18 February 2000 Romania
2 March 2000 Singapore
17 February 2000 Slovakia
26 February 2000 South Korea
28 January 2000 Spain
25 February 2000 Sweden
14 January 2000 Switzerland
4 March 2000 Taiwan
17 March 2000 Thailand
18 February 2000 Turkey
1 October 1999 USA
22 March 2000 Ukraine
25 February 2000 Uruguay
23 February 2000 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $356,296,601
Production Dreamworks Pictures, Jinks/Cohen Company
Also known as
American Beauty, Belleza americana, Americká krása, Beleza Americana, Красота по-американски, Amerikai szépség, Amerikan Güzeli, Amerikancha go'zallik, Amerikansayağı gözəllik, Amerikāņu skaistums, Amerikos grožybės, Amerísk Fegurð, Beauté américaine, Frumusețe americană, Lepota po ameriško, Tabamatu ilu, Vẻ Đẹp Mỹ, Vrtlog života, Zibaei-e amricaei, Американски прелести, Американша сұлулық, Америчка лепота, Краса по-американськи, अमेरिकन ब्युटी, 아메리칸 뷰티, アメリカン・ビューティー, 美国丽人, 美國心玫瑰情, 美麗有罪, Amerikanski prelesti, Krasa po-amerykansʹky, amerikanikí omorfiá, Amerikan Gözəli, Američka lepota, 美国心玫瑰情

Film rating

7.9
Rate 31 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  370 In the Romantic genre  44 In films of USA  257 In films of 1999  5
Updated 12 March 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
American Beauty - Trailer with voice-over
American Beauty Trailer with voice-over
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack American Beauty

Quotes

[last lines]
Lester Burnham [narrating] I had always heard your entire life flashes in front of your eyes the second before you die. First of all, that one second isn't a second at all, it stretches on forever, like an ocean of time... For me, it was lying on my back at Boy Scout camp, watching falling stars... And yellow leaves, from the maple trees, that lined our street... Or my grandmother's hands, and the way her skin seemed like paper... And the first time I saw my cousin Tony's brand new Firebird... And Janie... And Janie... And... Carolyn. I guess I could be pretty pissed off about what happened to me... but it's hard to stay mad, when there's so much beauty in the world. Sometimes I feel like I'm seeing it all at once, and it's too much, my heart fills up like a balloon that's about to burst... And then I remember to relax, and stop trying to hold on to it, and then it flows through me like rain and I can't feel anything but gratitude for every single moment of my stupid little life... You have no idea what I'm talking about, I'm sure. But don't worry... you will someday.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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