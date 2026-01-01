Menu
Poster of The Fall
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Fall

The Fall

The Fall 18+
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 25 July 1993
Release date
25 July 1993 Russia 16+
Production Kaskad
Also known as
Padenie, Fall, Падение
Director
Lev Piskunov
Cast
Alexandra Zakharova
Alexandra Zakharova
Alika Smekhova
Alika Smekhova
Lev Prygunov
Lev Prygunov
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
