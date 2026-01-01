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Poster of Kuplyu prividenie
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Kuplyu prividenie
5.9

Kuplyu prividenie

, 1992
Kuplyu prividenie
Russia / Animation / 18+
Poster of Kuplyu prividenie
5.9

Cast

Dmitriy Nazarov
Dmitriy Nazarov
Aleksandr Malov
Nataliya Krasnoyarskaya
Director Ekaterina Obraztsova
Writer Arthur Conan Doyle, Albert Ivanov
Composer Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1992
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kuplyu prividenie, I Will Buy a Ghost, Куплю привидение

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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