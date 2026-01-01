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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Kuplyu prividenie
5.9
Kuplyu prividenie
, 1992
Kuplyu prividenie
Russia / Animation / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Dmitriy Nazarov
Aleksandr Malov
Nataliya Krasnoyarskaya
Director
Ekaterina Obraztsova
Writer
Arthur Conan Doyle
,
Albert Ivanov
Composer
Gennady Gladkov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1992
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kuplyu prividenie, I Will Buy a Ghost, Куплю привидение
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Cartoon rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
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