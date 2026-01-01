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Poster of Flirting
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Flirting
6.8

Flirting

, 1991
Flirting
Australia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Flirting
6.8

Cast

Noah Taylor
Noah Taylor
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Bartholomew Rose
Felix Nobis
Josh Picker
Director John Duigan
Writer John Duigan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 20 March 1991
Release date
30 November 1994 Argentina
20 March 1991 Australia
21 August 2003 Denmark
25 October 1991 Great Britain
2 July 1993 Japan
14 November 1992 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,415,396
Production Kennedy Miller Productions
Also known as
Flirting, Flirt, La primera experiencia, Флирт, A Idade das Emoções, Den första kärleken, Flertando: Aprendendo a Viver, Flirting - Spiel mit der Liebe, Flört, Randka na przerwie, Un romance en blanco y negro, ニコール・キッドマンの恋愛天国, 情挑玉女心

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Danny Embling I don't think fate is a creature or a lady... like some people say. It's a tide of events sweeping us along. But I'm not a fatalist, because I believe you can swim against it... and sometimes grasp the hands of the clock face... and steal a few precious minutes. If you don't... you're just cartwheeled along. Before you know it, the magic opportunities lost. And for the rest of your life... it lingers on in that part of your mind... which dreams the very best dreams... taunting and tantalizing you with what might have been.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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