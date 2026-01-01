Danny Embling I don't think fate is a creature or a lady... like some people say. It's a tide of events sweeping us along. But I'm not a fatalist, because I believe you can swim against it... and sometimes grasp the hands of the clock face... and steal a few precious minutes. If you don't... you're just cartwheeled along. Before you know it, the magic opportunities lost. And for the rest of your life... it lingers on in that part of your mind... which dreams the very best dreams... taunting and tantalizing you with what might have been.