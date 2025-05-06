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Poster of Makarov
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Makarov
6.8

Makarov

, 1993
Makarov
Russia / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Makarov
6.8

Cast

Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Aleksandr Sergeyevich Makarov
Elena Mayorova
Elena Mayorova
Natasha, his wife
Irina Metlitskaya
Margo
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Vasya
Sergei Parshin
Sergei Parshin
Leonid Okunev
Evgeniy Steblov
Evgeniy Steblov
Viktor Smirnov
Viktor Smirnov
Ilya Rutberg
Ivan Agafonov
Director Vladimir Khotinenko
Writer Valeri Zalotukha
Composer Aleksandr Pantykin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 28 February 1993
Release date
28 February 1993 Russia 12+
11 September 1994 Kazakhstan
11 September 1994 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $602
Production Evraziya, Roy, Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Makarov, Przypadki Makarowa, Μακάροφ, Макаров

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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