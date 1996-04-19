Mrs. Winterbourne, Afragi kai... egyos, Amor por accidente, Amor por Acidente, Änka på låtsas, Az árnyékfeleség, Con cariño desde el cielo, Den forkerte brud, Fałszywa wdowa, Le bonheur à tout prix, Mme Winterbourne, Mrs. विंटरबोर्न, O Comboio do Destino, Pani Winterbourne, Pani Winterbourne, fałszywa wdowa, Ponia Vinterborn, Proua Winterbourne, Scambio di identità, Veuve par alliance, Άφραγκη και... έγκυος, Мисис Уинтърборн, Миссис Уинтерборн, Фальшива вдова, くちづけはタンゴの後で
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Grace WinterbourneShe is Hugh's widow, and she has just given birth to my grandson, under 200 tons of twisted metal. Now, I don't care if she turns out to be a Colombian drug lord, I'm going to help her all I can. And unless you start treating her with some respect, I'll take you over my knee and spank you! And don't you think for one minute that I can't do it...