Poster of Mrs. Winterbourne
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.3
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Mrs. Winterbourne

Mrs. Winterbourne

Mrs. Winterbourne 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 19 April 1996
Release date
19 April 1996 Russia 16+
18 October 1996 Germany
19 April 1996 Kazakhstan
19 April 1996 Sweden 15
19 April 1996 USA
19 April 1996 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,082,005
Production TriStar Pictures, A&M Films
Also known as
Mrs. Winterbourne, Afragi kai... egyos, Amor por accidente, Amor por Acidente, Änka på låtsas, Az árnyékfeleség, Con cariño desde el cielo, Den forkerte brud, Fałszywa wdowa, Le bonheur à tout prix, Mme Winterbourne, Mrs. विंटरबोर्न, O Comboio do Destino, Pani Winterbourne, Pani Winterbourne, fałszywa wdowa, Ponia Vinterborn, Proua Winterbourne, Scambio di identità, Veuve par alliance, Άφραγκη και... έγκυος, Мисис Уинтърборн, Миссис Уинтерборн, Фальшива вдова, くちづけはタンゴの後で
Director
Richard Benjamin
Cast
Ricki Lake
Brendan Fraser
Shirley MacLaine
Loren Dean
Miguel Sandoval
Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Grace Winterbourne She is Hugh's widow, and she has just given birth to my grandson, under 200 tons of twisted metal. Now, I don't care if she turns out to be a Colombian drug lord, I'm going to help her all I can. And unless you start treating her with some respect, I'll take you over my knee and spank you! And don't you think for one minute that I can't do it...
[exasperated]
Bill Winterbourne Paco...
[snorts]
Paco My money's on her.
